The story of “The Revenant” began 200 years ago

Very recently, El Cordillerano recalled that part of the film was shot in Tierra del Fuego. The events that inspired Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film began to unfold in 1822.

Although the script for “The Revenant” (2015) was based on a novel by Michael Punke, Hugh Glass existed in reality. The trapper that Leonardo DiCaprio personified in the film by Alejandro González Iñárritu actually survived the attack of a grizzly bear that, in truth, was limited to defending his cubs. Parts of the film were shot in Tierra del Fuego, as El Cordillerano recalled hours ago, but those events took place near the Grand River, in what is now South Dakota (United States).

Although it was released seven years ago, the film can still be seen on Netflix and other cinema platforms. By noting that it is partially based on real events, a good part of the viewers may tend to assume that the film’s alternatives were the historical ones. Although in sections his argument faithfully reconstructs the life of the troubled trapper, in others he departs or invents freely.

His adventure began 200 years ago, when Glass read an ad in a St. Louis newspaper, in which General William Ashley was looking for “young entrepreneurs to ascend the Missouri River to its source, where they will be employed for one, two or three years.” . The resulting group went down in American history as the Ashley Hundred. In addition to the inspirer of “The Revenant”, it featured frontiersmen and trappers, some of whom became famous before the film: Jim Beckwourth, Thomas Fitzpatrick, David Edward Jackson, John Fitzgerald, William Sublette, Jim Bridger and Jedidiah Smith.

After being injured in a brawl with the Arikara, Glass joined a 13-man party to relieve others at Fort Henry, at the mouth of the Yellowstone River. This is born in the Rocky Mountains and pours its waters into the Missouri. The expedition was led by Captain Andrew Henry, played by the Irishman Domhnall Gleeson in the film.

Although Glass was an experienced trapper, it does not seem that he was the guide of the game, as the film claims. In August 1823, while exploring near the headwaters of the Grand River in present-day Perkins County, Glass surprised a grizzly bear with her two cubs. Before he could fire the rifle at him, the bear attacked and knocked him down. Glass got up and tried to stab her with his knife, although the animal literally tore him apart. Unlike the plot of the film, Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy) and Bridger (Will Poulter) were present and it was with his help that his partner finally got rid of the grizzly bear.

Unable to walk on her own, Glass lost consciousness. Captain Henry surmised that he would not be able to survive and asked for two volunteers to stay with him until he died, then to bury him. Bridger, then 17, and Fitzgerald volunteered. Historical accounts say nothing about Hawk, the indigenous son of Glass (Forrest Goodluck), and even less about his mother, although it was common for those trappers to have Pawnee, Lakota or other “First Nations” wives.

While digging the grave of the shattered Glass, his companions suffered an Arikara attack and fled, after taking his rifle, his knife and other belongings. When they found Henry, they reported that he was dead, because that was what they assumed. When “the revenant” finally arrived at Fort Kiowa, after a grueling 200-mile journey, he effectively set out to take revenge on his companions, but his idea did not prosper.

Apparently, he took pity on Bridger’s young age and by the time he tracked down Fitzgerald, he had enlisted in the United States Army. If Glass killed him, he would face a severe prison sentence. Consequently, he limited himself to demanding the return of his rifle and recommending that he never leave the armed forces. That final duel that González Iñárritu located in the Olivia River, in Tierra del Fuego, never really happened.

Consequently, Glass didn’t lose his life there either, as the film insinuates. His haphazard existence stretched on for another 10 years and she ceased to exist when she was approximately 50 years old. It is said that he died in another confrontation against the tenacious Arikara, while he was engaged in the fur trade and hunting, near Fort Union. At that time, he no longer had a chance to be reborn.