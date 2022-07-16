The secret life of Natalie Portman is spectacular

In the film industry there are many talented individuals, counting Natalie Portman as one of the outstanding cases.. Doors opened for her when she was only 13 years old, as an agent caught a glimpse of something special while they were at a pizzeria. Contradictorily, her debut has played against her for keeping her in a position where she was hypersexualized as a teenager. But it has been a situation that she has learned to handle, navigating through the years with success, modesty and dissimulation. We tell you the secret life of this actress that is full of interesting and inspiring aspects.

Without knowing her story, anyone would say that the case of Natalie Portman is curious. An artist who has cultivated an eclectic career in Hollywood, without falling into the list of “broken toys” of the 90s. Her real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag and she is not American as is commonly believed, but was born in Jerusalem in 1981 and was later nationalized. Now, we start by revealing that “Portman” comes from his paternal grandmother’s maiden name.

His family life is very unique and he has kept it hidden for a long time. Starting with his paternal great-grandparents who lost their lives in a concentration camp in Auschwitz. Fact that is very present and would be the reason why he cried between scenes in the musical of The diary of Anne Frank of 1997. The curious side is that he had a spy in the family, his great-grandmother was from Romania and worked as a secret agent for the British during World War II. In addition to the tragedies and various personal anecdotes, Natalie has an incredible story of her own.

The extraordinary intellect of Natalie Portman

In addition to being one of the few actresses to win all four of the Academy Awards for the same film, ‘Black Swan’, she is a genius. He has an IQ of 140, with 116 being a high indicator of intelligence. Knowing this, it is not surprising that he graduated from Harvard with a degree in psychology. When she was 18 years old, about to release a movie, she commented that she enrolled in college. “I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star,” was her statement from back then. The right decision, given that she did not end his artistic career. In fact, it seems that he lifted her up by making her understand her character better.

And, if there is still 1 gram of skepticism left in your body, we must inform you that he is a polyglot. He is fluent in his native language, English, and is also fluent in French, Japanese, German, and Arabic. However, he has not only shown his intelligence in academic matters. She because she was involved in several conflicts with the studios for not wanting to show her body unless it was strictly necessary for the plot. She had to set limits and this “difficult” attitude is not always compatible in the industry, although she did not give up and came out with flying colors. She is often known for casting her characters well and she already has a catalog of cult films.

What do you think of these data from the life of Natalie Portman?