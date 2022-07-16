The romance between Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, the new George and Amal Clooney

The relationship between actor Bradley Cooper and politician Huma Abedin has surprised the Hollywood industry, which has not hesitated to consider them the new George and Amal Clooney.

By Drafting THINGS

A surprise for the film industry was the romance between actor Bradley Cooper and US political adviser Huma Abedin, which was first revealed by Page Six.

Cooper is a recognized actor in the world of Hollywood, while Abedin, away from the spotlight and reflectors with which the actor easily coexists, is a political adviser and one of Hillary Clinton’s trusted people. She is also the ex-wife of Congressman Anthony Weiner, with whom she shares a son and is in the final stage of her divorce proceedings.

Their paths, so different, would have crossed according to a source close to the couple, thanks to Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue, who would be best friends with Bradley Cooper and would maintain a fairly close relationship with Huma Abedin.

The insider also revealed that Huma has been chatting with his close friends about his new romance, though without revealing who his partner would be. “They are perfect for each other. Both are in power, politics and human affairs”the source concluded.

As recalled, Page Six revealed that the couple had attended the MET Gala 2022 together, held on May 2. However, when they reached the stairs of the MET they separated so that they were not linked as a couple.

The new George and Amal Clooney

Although, professionally, Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin belong to different worlds, their relationship boosts the profiles of both, which is why celebrity experts have not hesitated to call them the new George and Amal Clooney.

The nickname was born because both couples represent the perfect combination between Hollywood and the political world, in a relationship that drives each one professionally and opens up new opportunities and contacts.

As you remember, in September 2014, George Clooney married the British lawyer Amal in a luxurious wedding in Venice. After Clooney had several relationships with actresses and television presenters, few bet that the love of her life was found in a lawyer specializing in human rights.

However, the couple has proven to be one of the strongest marriages among celebrities and in an interview offered in 2020, the actor acknowledged that Amal meant a great change in his life.

The couple now share 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and have focused on humanitarian work through their Clooney Foundation, where they have managed to combine their passions and help those who need it most.

Hopefully, this example of success in such different couples will be replicated in Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, who are positioned as one of the most influential couples on the American scene.