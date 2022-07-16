The Rock is proud of his daughter after her debut at an NXT live event

If something characterizes the NXT Performance Center, it is the continuous arrival of talents, who aspire to fulfill their dream of becoming a future WWE superstar. The origin of these athletes is very diverse, with young people coming from other disciplines, such as basketball or American football, or fighters coming directly from the independent circuit.

To all of them we must add second, third or fourth generation wrestlers, such as Bron Breakker, current NXT Champion and son of Rick Steiner; Arianna Grace, daughter of Santino Marella; Von Wagner, son of Wayne Bloom; or Ava Raine (Simon Johnson), daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently made his debut at a WWE multi-color brand live event.



The fighter introduced herself as “The Final Girl”, performing a promo on the ring. It was his first participation in a brand event since he signed with the company in February 2020.

In this sense, while being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight as part of the promotion of his new movie, “DC League of Superpets”, The Rock had a moment to talk about Raine’s debut, of which he is very proud. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co.

“He has made history, I’m very proud of her. She is extremely independent. It is very important for her to follow her own path. Open her own path, open her own path. Doesn’t come to me looking for much, which I respect. I’m here watching and supporting.”

Since his arrival at the Performance Center, Raine has made notable progress in terms of his skills in the ring, which has helped him continue to have the trust of his trainers and the company, which has finally decided to go one step further, making her debut, as previously noted, at a WWE developmental brand live event. The next move would involve his in-ring debut, before making the leap to television programming.. Until then, Raine will continue to prepare himself physically and mentally for the long-awaited moment.

