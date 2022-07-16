The Rock assures that his daughter has already made history in wrestling

The talented and legendary Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson He mentioned how proud he is of his daughter, Simone Johnson, whose fighter name is Ava Raine, and who is training to debut in the Vince McMahon CompanyWWE.

The legacy of ‘The People’s Champion’ in pro wrestling will be taken up by his daughter

The young athlete, who hopes to continue in the footsteps of her father, also known as ‘The Brahma Bull’, is preparing at the WWE Performance Center. Dwayne, who is the son of the great Rocky Johnson and grandson of the legendary wrestler Peter Maivia, is proud of his daughter, as all her great family legacy makes her a fourth-generation superstar, something historic in the industry.. These were the words of ‘Rocky’ for ET:

“She is the fourth, she has made history. I’m very, very proud of her. She’s fiercely independent, it’s very important to her to make her own way, to lead her own way. She doesn’t come to me looking for much, which I respect. I am here watching her and supporting her.”

Indeed, Ava Raine does not seek to make her career around The Rock or her other great relatives.

What looks like a great blessing can turn into a curse; coming from a family of fighters, and especially one of the stature of Dwayne Johnson, does not always imply a good thing, especially in a female star. we have already seen the example of Charlotte Flair, about whom many members of the WWE Universe continue to believe today that all her success is due to the fact that she is the daughter of Ric Flair.

Ava is very clear about this, and it was for this reason that in May she made a post on Twitter in which she stated that I did not understand why so much controversy was generated around “people who are portrayed separately from their last name”. Raine concluded with the following message:

“A name doesn’t discredit any previous achievement of any family, I could build my entire career around my father and people would still criticize me anyway.”

