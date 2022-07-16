The repetitive truth

An anonymous saying points out: “Whoever tells the truth neither sins nor lies”, impossible to refute because it is legitimate.

In the 1992 movie called “A Few Good Men,” where Jack Nicholson’s character yells at Tom Cruise’s character, “You can’t handle the truth!” it becomes more and more iconic to me, because that scene, It refers to the fact that there are few, very few, who are willing to face it and take it to the ultimate consequences, because whoever seeks it runs the risk of finding it.

When the truth is spoken, it is done openly, assertively, details cannot be omitted, make-up, cross out or erase fragments. What’s more, shall I tell you a secret, dear reader? When speaking legitimately, the subconscious willingly allies itself with the conscious, making the former lend unique details of information to the latter so that the latter can do its job richly, completely, and above all, believably.

Lying is a process where our brain is under great pressure and stress. Telling the truth should be an easy task, because it simply relates a fact as we remember it. It is even easier if we are not emotionally attached to the event.

Lying is an act that tries to disguise or hide a situation that harms us and our mind must be divided into a lot of roles to save itself; we try to remember what was said so as not to contradict ourselves slowly, we tend to imitate the attitude of someone telling the truth to sound more convincing, we try not to add more details so as not to complicate a story, we adjust the tone of voice to seem sincere and decide what to do with our hands, posture and gaze among other voluntary and involuntary actions to find a way to calm down.

For all this there is a technique (one of the best by the way) to discover the truth. Both the CIA and the FBI use it constantly and it is called in the investigative world as “repetitive truth”.

The reiterative truth is a technique where, after listening to the version of the facts, the person is asked to repeat their story up to four times if necessary; sometimes, not one after another, but with short or long lapses. You will wonder why? Because when the facts are legitimate, the subconscious will unfold unique, true and probable details that make the story a real fact. A person who lies does not have that luxury, since in order to sustain the central lie, they will have to invent others around it in fractions of seconds to make their story believable, and they are rarely difficult to remember when the story is repeated, which generates important inconsistencies and gaps.

This technique also has another deeper and more complex reason, and that is that there is a condition called “qualitative thought disorder” where the brain can play tricks on us. In this condition certain alterations of memory appear referring to oneself, to others, to facts, moments or places. This condition is divided into paramnesias (significant modifications of memory occur) and pseudoamnesias (these are alterations in recognition).

Situations occur in paramnesias such as: Retrospective falsifications: memories that can be falsified into positive or negative details, depending on the current emotional state and context. Fantastic Pseudologies: When the individual associates fantastic elements as if they had really happened within the story. They usually appear in mythomaniac people (people with a tendency to disfigure or magnify reality) and/or histrionics (people who express themselves with affection or exaggeration of a fact). Confabulations: when we add elements to the memory that we evoke that did not really exist in order to give consistency to the story, and Memory Hallucinations: It happens when the subject remembers something as if it were absolutely true, even though it did not exist.

When talking about pseudoamnesia, it refers to recognition errors. The subject either does not recognize, or thinks he mistakenly recognizes certain aspects of reality. The famous Déjà vu are one of them and it is when a person thinks they have lived or thinks they recognize something that never happened. Jamais vu: This is a situation in which exactly the opposite happens. The subject denies that he has lived or seen something that actually happened and, finally, there is the Capgras syndrome: those who suffer from this condition say that a person is twice another when in fact it is the same. It is not uncommon to find it in schizophrenia and dissociative syndromes.

As you may have noticed, dear reader, for many reasons true lie detection experts must not only study seas, not only must have an active listening in a dialogue and be aware of micro details, but also must be familiar with the terminologies used in psychology and psychiatry (and knowing how to recognize them) to offer a clean and truthful reading of the facts to discover the truth.

You cannot go around the world branding someone a liar right off the bat, even knowing the truth, since there may be conditions such as qualitative thought disorders that, if dismissed, then we are clear who we are dealing with and, exist, we will also be clear about who we are dealing with.

Remember this, the truth is totally internal. We must not look for it outside of ourselves or want to realize it by fighting violently with external enemies, and as Saint Thomas Aquinas said: “It is evident that the truth exists, because he who denies it recognizes its existence.”

I repeatedly invite you to follow the path of truth and integrity, because the greatness of a man is not measured by the riches he acquires, but by his integrity and his ability to positively affect those around him.