The reason why Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat for a scene with Natalie Portman in “Thor”

australian actor Chris Hemsworth he stopped eating meat during the filming of the latest Marvel movie just so as not to upset his co-star, the actress Natalie Portmanconfessed vegan who had to kiss.

In a recent interview with the Capital FM network that reproduces Los Angeles TimesPortman revealed the gesture that the protagonist of “Thor” had with her in this sequel to the hero of the Marvel factory, currently projected in theaters around the world.

“The day we had a kiss scene, (Hemsworth) didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman explained.

“He eats meat like every half hour. And that was so considerate. (…) he was just being considerate. He is a very nice person, ”said the protagonist of “Thor: Love and thunder”according to the Los Angeles media.

Another of the protagonists of this sequel to “Thor” participated in the same radio interview, the American actress Tessa Thompsonwho assured that he did not know anything about the detail that the actor had had but that he seemed “really sweet”.

Thompson added that he “didn’t even know (Hemsworth) could do without meat” and joked that the Australian action star “eats bison for breakfast.”



Directed by Taika Waititithis is the fourth installment of the “Thor” franchise starring the Australian actor.

