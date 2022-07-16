The premieres that the billboard offers this weekend

This weekend brings two new releases to go out and enjoy in movie theaters.

It’s about the movies Crimes Of The Future by David Cronenberg and Elvis by Baz Luhrman.

The first premiere has only 10 functionswhich were bought by the Centro Arte Alameda -which is currently located in the movie theater of the Instituto Nacional-.

Cronenberg’s film is about a person, played by Viggo Mortensen, which is more evolved than the rest of humanity and instead of growing outwards, it grows inwards, that is, it develops its inner world. From this drama the protagonist does not want to be part of a societyand then comes everything that the film raises, how it is used by companies, how they see it as an animal, among other things.

According to Pablo Figueroa, a journalist from CNN Magazineall of Cronenberg’s films deal with two main themes: pleasure and human nature such as knowledge and stripping off the flesh, the body. They are philosophical, but not boring.

On the other hand, it opens Elvis and can be seen in various cinemas in the country. According to the CNN Chile journalist, the film tries “to make young people fall in love with this new character, it does not use nostalgia. It’s not the real Elvis, there is a romanticizationbut there is the important thing: the figure, songs that make you think because it is current today”.

The feature film by the American star has Tom Hanks as villain. In addition, he does a great job of photography and editing.

“This talks about presenting a character that is unknown, they are not going to be safe and the story is so good that you are going to keep something new, you are going to learn something new more than remembering your childhood“, closes Figueroa.