The Nicolas Cage movie that was a flop and is now hitting it

The revival of Nicolas Cage is having an effect, especially in view of some productions from last year such as Pig either The unbearable weight of a huge talentbut there was a time when the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola not only was it a safe value at the box office, but it also had a very positive conception by the Academy. If one reviews his filmography one realizes that Cage has worked with the best directors and filmmakers: Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Oliver Stone, Werner Herzog, Ridley Scott, Brian de Palma and Spike Jonze, among others. Now, as a result of this apparent resurgence, many of his productions are seen with different eyes. One of them is Stuck on Grand Islethe Nicolas Cage film that was reviled by critics and now triumphs in major streaming services.

The synopsis of Stuck on Grand Isle it’s pretty straightforward, as it’s part of a generic thriller in which a young father must prove his innocence when he is wrongly accused of committing a crime. At the time of its premiere, The Hollywood Reporter praised his “powerful atmosphere” above its “true suspense”Meanwhile he new york post highlighted the actor’s choice, pointing out that he had long preferred “the quantity before the quality of his films”.

Still with everything, listen Nicolas Cage movie is still not associated with anything interesting in the movie community, rather the concept of series B. Trapped on Grand Isle is directed by Stephen S. Campanelli and newcomer Iver William Jallah, although it is not that the first has at the moment, a wide career. Campanelli debuted with momentumstarring Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman and in 2017 he filmed the Canadian film indian horse.

The debut filmmaker also signs the script with Rich Ronat. Cage leads a cast joined by Kelsey Grammer (a father for christmas), Oliver Trevena (Without escape), Zulay Henao (Burglars), Kadee Strickland (Secrets and Lies), Lue Benward (measure of a man), EmilyMarie Palmer (Jungle Cruise), Beatrice Hernandez (Christmas on the road), Duncan Casey (An English hit), Isabella Grace Roark and Haley Milsap. Trapped on Grand Isle is produced by Jeff Rice Films with Saturn Films.

Among Cage’s new roles for 2023, the Oscar winner will star Renfieldin which you will have the acting honor of being the new Count Dracula.