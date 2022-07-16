The Nation / Two Pinkys and no Brains

Pinky and the Brain is a television series, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and Warner Bros. Animation. It ran for 65 episodes broadcast between 1995 and 1998. They are two genetically altered lab mice living in Acme Labs. In each episode Brain devises a plan to try to conquer the world together with Pinky.

Cerebro is a highly intelligent mouse with a desire to conquer the world. His zigzag tail is used to open the cage where he lives, he has a large head due to his brain. His most successful creation is a robot suit that operates from a command post that uses his own head as its head. Due to his size, Brain has a Napoleon complex, which prevents the success of his plans. Other things that prevent Brain from conquering the world are Pinky’s mistakes, the low intelligence of humans, or just plain bad luck. In Pinky’s case, he is another genetically altered mouse, albeit much less intelligent than the Brain. Although most of the time he is insulted by Cerebro, he enjoys spending time with him. He always asks Brain: Brain, what are we going to do tonight?, to which he replies: Same thing we do every night, Pinky, try to take over the world!

In Paraguay, we have two Pinkies. One of them is president of the Republic and the other his political secretary (due to those coincidences of fate, it is the position that the father of the first held with the dictator) Mauricio Espínola. They say that when both are together brilliant ideas arise. Fire co-religionists for their opinions on networks, cut the contracts of IPS white staff, pressure officials to go to the increasingly desert proselytizing acts of Republican tourism, call list in them to later deliver starving packages of groceries .

All very good ideas that win over the hearts of the Colorados so that they will vote en masse in December for Hugo and Marito. Well, to say the second, at least those who are not angry vote for the first. According to the numbers shown in the polls, only 3 out of 10 Paraguayans express that they would vote for the official candidates. Clearly, Pinky and Pinky’s strategy is yielding excellent results. They may be wondering what happens to Brain, because he is the great absentee in those brainy talks that the two Pinky have. He evidently he is always absent.

Part of this strategy is the most important pass of the semester, the coming of the councilman, president of the Municipal Board of Asunción and until a couple of days ago nothing more and nothing less than the head of the capital campaign of Mario Abdo Benítez and Hugo Velázquez: Luis Fernando Bernal. One of the Pinkys, greatly encouraged by the other, played a leading role in “LuiFer” making the decision to leave the ruling party and join Honor Colorado. The levels of nervousness, in the government campaign, make them act with the first thing that comes to mind, we are still waiting to find out what that something is or if they actually have it. In addition to the almost null intellectual development of the ruling party’s campaign, it lacks creativity to get out of the crisis in which it finds itself. And above all and above all, it lacks an element that Honor Colorado has already appropriated, which is joy. Hugo and Marito’s campaign reflects sadness and we all know that sad people don’t win elections.

In Paraguay, we have two Pinkies. One of them is president of the Republic and the other his political secretary (due to those coincidences of fate, it is the position that the father of the first held with the dictator) Mauricio Espínola.

One of the Pinkys, largely encouraged by the other, played a leading role in “LuiFer” making the decision to leave the ruling party and join Honor Colorado.