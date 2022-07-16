The Movies You Must See On Star Plus Before ‘Elvis’ – Movie News

How about seeing a couple of movies by Baz Luhrmann, the director of the new biopic of the king of rock and roll, ‘Elvis’? Star Plus has the option for you to get to know his work before going to Cinépolis or Cinemex to experience this fascinating biopic.

the long awaited movie Elvis It had its world premiere at the Cannes Festival on May 25 and has already reached cinemas. It is a biographical film, starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann, about the life of the Memphis rock and roll legend considered an icon of pop culture, Elvis Presley..

If you plan to see the movie these days, here are a couple of films directed by Luhrmann, available at Star Plusso that, in case you haven’t seen them, you can familiarize yourself with their work. You won’t regret it, if this director has something it’s the ability to transform a music video into a journey that will have you in your seat moving your little feet. He even had the coolness to rule out Harry Styles as the lead and bet everything on Butler.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Romeo and Juliet, available at Star Plus, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s best-known love tragedy. It was written and directed by Baz Luhrmandirector of The Great Gatsby (2013), and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes (Little Women). It is set in a very modern Verona, known as Verona Beach, where a love story between teenage Romeo and Juliet flourishes while there is war and rivalry between their two powerful families.



Star Plus ‘Romeo and Juliet’ was filmed in CDMX.



Recently, an actress who participated in the film said that Leo smelled quite bad because of his age. He was a teenager and was probably sweating profusely. Anyway, the shooting was full of many anecdotes that you will not believe, a pretty sad one in Mexico City, where stylist Aldo Signoretti was kidnapped by a gang. Baz had to pay $300 to be released. They threw him out of the car at the time of his release.

‘Moulin Rouge’

In Star Plus you can also see Moulin Rouge: Love in Redfilm directed by Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent and Kylie Minogue. This musical isFollow the story of Christian (McGregor), a young writer who has come to Paris to pursue his passion for poetry, despite his father’s disapproval of the city’s infamous.

Christian soon discovers the Moulin Rouge, a nightclub where he meets Satine (Kidman). Her love affair with her is threatened by The Duke (Richard Roxburgh). This tape is considered among the 100 most beautiful that have been made in the 21st century, according to a survey conducted by the BBC. He also owns two Oscars for his production and costume design.



Star Plus That necklace was quite expensive to produce.



McGregor, to this day, accepts that the Friday night parties with the entire cast were so wild that he doesn’t remember many passages. No wonder so many love working with Baz. Another interesting fact is that the necklace that Kidman wears in the film cost a million dollars, one of the most expensive accessories in Hollywood history.