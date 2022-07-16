The Movie Bill Murray Regrets Making

We recently told you which was the movie that Matt Damon regretted having made. Of course, the award-winning performer is not the only one in his field who regrets having been part of a specific feature film. In fact, the legendary Bill Murray also belongs to that list. According to Far Out Magazine, The role that the iconic American comedian regrets the most was his vocal performance for the live-action film of garfieldthe chatty orange lasagna-loving cat.

According to the aforementioned medium, the disgust with his role in the 2004 film directed by peter hewitt (interpretation repeated for Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties in 2006) came due to its limitations, since as his companions had previously recorded his lines, he could not function with total freedom, especially in what had to do with body expression, one of his most exploited talents.

Garfield (2004)

“So I worked covered in some gray liquid and these lines that were already written,” Murray wrote as part of a Reddit Q&A with fans. “Trying to unpaint myself from a corner. I think I worked six or seven hours for one scene. No, eight hours. And that was for ten minutes”.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the comedian thought that the adaptation of the talking animal comic was directed by one of the Coen brothers, Joel, but the truth is that the Joel Coen who dedicated himself to the script of both productions was another person named the same . “I love Coen Brothers movies,” Murray reflected, “I think Joel Coen has a wonderful comedic mind. So I didn’t really bother to finish the script, I thought ‘he’s great, I’ll do it.‘”.