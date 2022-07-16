the model and businesswoman enters the game of ‘deepfake’

The deepfake is a type of technology that generates videos by computer in which anonymous people they appear with the hyperrealistic face from someone else, usually a celebrity.

The best known of instagramers dedicated to this type of digital recreation, that sometimes is so real that it is impossible to distinguish Whether it’s the real celebrity or a copy, it’s Miles Fisher, creator of the @deeptomcruise Instagram account.





In that account he dedicates himself exclusively to uploading videos in which he does things, talk to people or visit places and to whom he then digitally puts the face of Tom Cruise, which has earned him 3.6 million followers.

The fact is that now the businesswoman and model Paris Hilton has entered the game and has uploaded a video to her own Instagram account in which she and Miles Fisher appear with Cruise’s face as if they were a couple getting ready for a luxurious event.

“Paris, I don’t want to be late for this premiere.“, says the fake Tom Cruise, at which point Paris Hilton appears on the scene in an impressive dress.

“Do you think people will think that we are really a couple?“Asks the model. “I think many people are capable of believing anything,” answers the fake Tom Cruise.

The actor and impersonator and Paris Hilton they have uploaded some pictures togetherthe result of the recording of that clip, in which, for example, they wear personalized cereals with Miles’s face.