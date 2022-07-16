The ‘Jurassic Park’ Mistake That Took 27 Years to Discover (And Now You Won’t Unwatch) – Movie News

A Reddit user shared this little rabbit that, surprisingly, made it to the screen. No one on the team had noticed.

The kits in the cinema are something habitual. We are talking about complex productions, which involve many shots and repetitions, so it is normal that, from time to time, a continuity error appears -and there is no choice but to attribute it to a magician-. Finding them is a great activity for the viewers, especially when they are so hidden that they take time to be discovered. In the case of jurassic-parkthere is a specific failure that has taken 27 years to come to light. Or, at least, it hadn’t been shared publicly until recently.

A user of Reddit He shared a few years ago the incredible find he made the umpteenth time he saw the movie. At one point there is a raptor who opens the door to enter the kitchen and when he stands in the doorway, you can see how an operator reaches out to grab its tail.

Steven Spielberg was a pioneer in the use of technology in jurassic-park. The success of the dinosaur cinema was made with a mixture of CGI and dolls that had to be controlled by team members and, in such a complex project, it is normal for details of this style to escape. As the eye is focused on other details, the rabbit dodged all previous viewings of the film and thus ended up in the final cut, ready for viewers to discover.

It is very likely that in these 30 years someone else has noticed this detail, but the post of Reddit, published a few years ago, received a good number of reactions from people surprised to have noticed so late when it is so much on view. As you can imagine, it is not the only mistake of the film. According to IMDb, jurassic-park count up to 341 kits and bugs of the kind.

Some are a product of the limitation of the technology of that time. For example, when Dennis Nedry is talking on a video call, it is clearly a pre-recorded video. Today those kinds of scenes would have been done more authentically. And, although we talk about these mistakes, we must praise the ability of the producers to link all the deliveries that make up the enormous franchise of jurassic-park. In the last release, Jurassic World: Dominionhave included a couple of nods to the original trilogy that fit perfectly into the story.

The villains of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ already existed in the universe ‘Jurassic Park’, but you had not realized

It is the case of the villains. In dominion the great threat is Lewis Dodgson, founder of Biosyn, a powerful multinational that is destroying the planet by consuming its resources. He is no one new to the saga, since that same man appears at the beginning of jurassic-park. He is the one Nedry meets with in Costa Rica to traffic in dinosaur embryos. The company was also featured in the first films and especially in the novel, where she has a strong role.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter