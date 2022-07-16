The James Webb telescope has just shown that it is capable of detecting signs of life on exoplanets – Teach Me About Science

The elements that make up life as we know it are scattered throughout the Universe. After all, in terms of the chemical elements that make up our bodies, they are not so special, since these are among the most abundant. The key point is that they need to join together and form more complex structures. The question is, how do we know if certain features indicate the presence of life?

The new James Webb Space Telescope can do many things, from seeing nearby Solar System objects to the most remote galaxies billions of light-years away. That’s not all, you can also determine the chemical composition of the atmospheres of exoplanets. And since we know that the atmosphere plays an important role in the development of life, here may be the answer to many questions. The presence of life likewise transforms the atmosphere, detailed observations can provide evidence of the so-called “biological signature”.

In astronomy it is common to see details about the exact temperatures and velocities of things that are too far away to visit, impractical to probe, and in some cases impossible to observe directly. How is it possible to obtain measurements as detailed as these? The answer is spectroscopy, but let’s go step by step so we don’t get lost.

Currently, more than 5 thousand exoplanets have been identified in our galaxy, the Milky Way, many of them potentially habitable. A few days ago Webb gave us details of the atmosphere of one of these, we talked about the exoplanet called WASP-96 b, located 1,150 light years away in the constellation of the southern sky of Phoenix.

The space telescope provided the most detailed spectrum of exoplanets to date. Webb detected the unmistakable signature of water, hints of haze, and evidence of clouds (previously believed not to exist there)! It means the telescope is capable of revealing the features of these exoplanets in unprecedented detail and if there are any, it may soon reveal signs of life. Enjoy the spectra of the exoplanet below.

I know, I know. This is not so attractive. However, although they are not a feast for the eyes compared to the spectacular images, they provide us with exquisite information. While the images provide information about the size, shape, and structure of matter in space, the spectra provide key details such as temperature, composition, and motion. They are just as important!

“If you’re not familiar with spectroscopy, it’s probably because spectra (which are often presented in graphical form) don’t usually have much aesthetic appeal,” Webb’s team explains. “But while they may not seem to get much press, spectra are, in fact, humbly behind the scenes of some of astronomy’s most intriguing headlines.”

Spectroscopy involves analyzing spectra: the detailed patterns of colors (wavelengths) that materials emit, absorb, transmit, or reflect. It is not something from another world, in other words, we can say that it is simply a scientific method to study objects and materials based on color.

It is not a technique unique to astronomy, but is also used in a wide variety of fields such as materials science, Earth science, medicine, forensics, national security, and food safety. Remember, they are not simple graphics, at present it is very useful; so you can smile and be proud to learn about this gem. I hope next time you can enjoy the specters more.