The intense movie starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie and you can’t miss it on HBO Max

There is no doubt that much Will Smith What Margot Robbie are Hollywood stars and that will provide attractiveness to any project in which they participate. Not even the embarrassing event at the last Oscar ceremony seemed to overshadow Will’s image, while the actress is in what, for now, could be her best moment, preparing the Barbie by Greta Gerwig, which promises to make people talk.

What perhaps not everyone knows is that in 2015 this duo starred in a captivating movie. Is about focusthe story of a large-scale con group that will keep you glued to your couch for almost 2 hours.

The actors have an enviable chemistry

Will Smith is Nicky Spurgeon, a professional con artist, who meets a seductive woman: Jessy Barrett (margot robbie). She thinks he will fall into a trap with a supposed ex-husband, but he already knew everything beforehand. Intrigued by her talent, she goes looking for him to be her mentor, to which Nicky accepts and, after noticing her potential, adds her to her team, a network of professionals who carry out scams and thefts. on a large scale.

As expected, Nicky and Jessy start to fall in love, which is uncomfortable for him because one of his main rules was not to get romantically involved with his colleagues. Little by little, the tension will escalate, and they will have to decide what they prioritize in their lives.

Clearly it is not a complex film or a deep plot. Is a great entertainment movie, which has incredible scenes and very well designed, like the bet on the football game, by far the best of the movies. In addition, pushed by its universe, the film will have a final twist that absolutely no one expects, since the wink to understand it is given in one of the first scenes, which surprises all viewers.

This movie was released in 2015 and was a huge success. Its expensive production was not a problem since it tripled its costs, product of a great response at the box office. If you want to enjoy an entertaining, light film with well-designed scenes, focus must be your choice.

