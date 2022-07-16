The indecipherable intimacy of Al Pacino and his greatest personal phobia: marriage

Has arrived Al Pacinoone of the last myths of North American cinema, at the age of eighty, fulfilled this Saturday, April 25, in top form, physically and intellectually, splicing several works: the Irisha film that brought him back together with his great friend and compatriot, Scorsese; once upon a time in hollywoodunder the orders of Tarantino, and the series hunters, where he plays a Holocaust survivor who spends his fortune and efforts to hunt down as many contemporary Nazi survivors as he can get his hands on. This continuous activity Al Pacino make it one of the few current cases of film veterans who are active at such an old age. that interest the public.

Al Pacino is not a friend of granting interviews outside of his obligations when he has to fulfill his promotional tours, as has been his case lately, based on the titles mentioned above. And from those appearances before the press we have collected some of the few confessions about his personal life, although it leaves us the same as we were; that is, without knowing, for example, why she has never married. Knowing it a compulsive womanizer, of course.

With Beverly D’Angelo | File, Archive

“It’s a very long story to tell – says the admired actor – and I usually express myself in very long sentences, which makes it impossible for me to relate what they ask me in a single interview. They have suggested that I write my autobiography. I even have a possible writer to dictate it to. I could tell all that there, but honestly it’s something I always run away from when they ask me why I haven’t gotten married”. And so, with his ironic reply, Al Pacino has responded to news interest about his sentimental life and his incorruptible bachelorhood. For example, the case of another popular actor, reluctant to go through the vicarage or a court, comes to mind, the Italian Alberto Sordi. There will be others. Fear of that commitment? Selfishness? Inability to share your life with someone who awakens love in you?

Al Pacino he has had enough experiences with women to have chosen one to be his consort. And she hasn’t. In 1967, at the age of twenty-seven, Al Pacino hooked up with the actress Jill Claybourghliving with her for five years. It was the first known romance of hers. In 1988 she had another one with the acting teacher Jan Tarrant, fruit of which his daughter Julie Marie was born. Between 1997 and 2003 he was involved with the actress Beverly D’Angelo, mother of her two children Anton James and Olivia. Al Pacino barely paid any attention to her three offspring. In her list of loves they appear among the most well-known actresses, Diana Keaton (which he conquered in the filming of The Godfather), Martha Keller, Kathleen Quinlan… In 2007 he seemed to have found his “half orange”, an Argentine actress whose father was dedicated to politics, Lucila Polak. They seemed to get along very well, except that they never lived under the same roof, each in his own house, and meeting from time to time. That way they argued less. Ten years passed and, in perfect harmony, they said goodbye.

Perhaps the thirty-five years that separated them meant a difficult barrier to overcome. It was when the haunting-eyed actor fell in love with an Israeli actress-singer, meital dohan, in her forties, who is just half the age of Al Pacino. They have been sharing a bed and confidences for a year to break up definitively a few months ago after a resounding fight. Meital left Pacino’s house, declaring to a newspaper that his former partner was an old man and on top of that, hanging the stingy label on him: “He only gave me flowers from time to time.”

Alone and with few friends, Al Pacino is an elusive and lonely guy, who shares his usual New York residence with another in Beverly Hills when he goes to shoot in Los Angeles. Houses highly protected by well-paid security guards to protect themselves from the harassment of the frequent “paparazzi” who lie in wait for them. Does not use mobile, does not share social networks. What accounts for his impenetrable, sullen character? Many people have compared him to his generation colleague Robert de Niro, sometimes confusing them, despite the fact that they do not physically resemble each other in any way. It could be assumed that they are friends, they have agreed on some deals. “Yes, we have led parallel lives, so by hardly ever seeing each other, we have a special bond,” says Al Pacino.

With Lucila Polak | File, Archive

Their marriage phobia I think it is due to a not trivial memory. Alfredo James Pacino, as he is called, was born in New York into a very modest family on April 25, 1940, the son of poor Italian immigrants, had a sad childhood, in a broken home: his parents divorced when he was only two years. He lived with some maternal relatives. And that absence of emotional warmth marked Alfredo’s obsession with never getting married. His adolescence and youth were spent on the street, among gang members who stole and fought. When he already tried to forge an honest existence, he had to resort to casual jobs: waiter, messenger, post office employee, doorman… he saved himself thanks to a sudden desire to be an actor. It would be difficult for him to enter the famous “method” academy, the Actor’s Studio, where he was instructed by Lee Strasberg and Charles Laughton, making his film debut half a century ago. the saga of The Godfather, in the character of Michael Corleone, was his springboard to success. He auditioned for the role, as did Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Robert Redford and Robert de Niro. And Francis Ford Coppola chose him. With an abundant filmography, including titles that are often rerun on television channels around the world: Serpico, Scarecrow, Dog Day Afternoon, Justice for All, Scarface… “The fame I got with “The Godfather” changed me, I didn’t know how to control it, I had to start a therapy, five days a week for many years, in a clinic. So in the 80s I just shot five films, which was very good for me, calming me down. But of course, the money was running out…”. And she had to resume her rhythm, which she maintains, accepting movies and series to continue in the limelight and with healthy checking accounts. It has already been said that they have described him as miser. He has not denied it.

He had gotten rid of drugs, when his street time. But in years not too long ago, he was once tempted to turn to white powder. This happened to him at an “Oscar” party when he was nominated and he followed the long ceremony completely under the influence of a drug dose. He’s not a big fan of those awards shows and Hollywood hangouts. He hates dressing up, he is seen more photographed with ordinary clothes. He flees from all social conventionalism. He comes to be like an unrepentant rebel who barely supports anyone, only himself, and sometimes not even that. But he is a movie great, who has reached the age of eighty without seeing his screen idol status diminish.