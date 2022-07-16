The hope list

Oskar Schindler (1908 – 1974) is the character referred to in the novel Schindler’s Ark, by Thomas Keneally and in the film Schindler’s List directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the novel by Keneally.

Schindler – a member of the Nazi intelligence service (“Abwehr”) and the Nazi Party and businessman in Krakow, Poland – spent his fortune protecting and saving displaced Jews interned in the Plaszów concentration camp from extermination, employing them in his factory by appealing to the bribery of members of the SS and their contacts in the intelligence service.

At the beginning of the Russian advance from the occupied areas of Eastern Europe, the German troops withdrew to the West. They attempted to evacuate prisoners from concentration camps, sought to destroy all Holocaust evidence and facilities, and mass murdered displaced Jews and prisoners.

Schindler obtained permission from the camp commandant – a butcher, sadist, and savagely cruel officer named Amon Göth – to move his factory from Krakow, Poland, to Brněnec (Brünnlitz, in German), today the Czech Republic, a town near his hometown. In this way he managed to move his slave workers to the southwest – but outside of Poland – and save their lives. For the move he drew up a list of 1,200 slave prisoners and it is the famous Schindler’s List. Remember the number: 1,200.

Schindler’s List was made to save lives – a list of hope – and for his actions, Oskar Schindler was named “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem which is Israel’s official institution created to preserve and commemorate the memory of the victims. of the Holocaust: an entire institution which I will deal with shortly.

Venezuela had its list of hopes of survival but it no longer exists. It disappeared in the dense fog of government silence due to inexplicable and unknown public sector conduct.

That disappeared list was the “Waiting List” that was part of the National Information System on Donation and Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells which, together with the System for the Procurement of Organs, Tissues and Cells and with the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security, allowed organ transplants to be carried out in our country and that are no longer practiced today.

When I use the term “government silence” I am inclined to consider the possibility of unjustifiable negligence and non-compliance with its functions by the Ministry of People’s Power for Health (governing body by law in the formulation, execution, monitoring and evaluation of policies and strategies in the different processes for the donation and transplantation of organs, tissues and cells in human beings for therapeutic, research or teaching purposes), to the National Commission for Donation and Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells (a body by law that advises and consults of the governing body), to the Venezuelan Foundation for Donations and Transplants of Organs, Tissues and Cells (Fundavene, in charge of strengthening and coordinating transplant activity in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, providing assistance and individualized, free, quality care and promoting the promotion, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of pre and post-trauma patient health splantados).

The story begins in 1997 when a group of doctors created a non-governmental organization called the National Transplant Organization of Venezuela (ONTV), which took the first steps to “address the deficit of organ and tissue donors for transplantation in Venezuela” and “with the purpose of addressing the situation in social and economic terms, providing access to treatment for patients with diseases that can be overcome by transplantation”.

In the year 2000, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health and Social Development -headed by the dermatologist and health specialist Gilberto Rodríguez Ochoa- and the National Transplant Organization of Venezuela so that the latter would take over -by way of delegation, practically out of nowhere and under the control and supervision of the ministry (today the Ministry of Popular Power for Health) – the activity of transplants in Venezuela.

For this, the ministry, which provided financing, coordination with hospital centers and subsequent control, worked together in coordination with the ONTV, which provided administration, procurement, information technology, logistics, training and teaching activities, and the Venezuelan Institute of Insurance. Sociales provided inducing and immunosuppressive drugs.

Due to this agreement, the infrastructures of the transplant centers functioned, the medical personnel of the transplant teams, the hospital coordinators or attorneys, the carriers were trained, and the necessary steps were taken for the promulgation of the Law on Donation and Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells in Human Beings currently in force (official Gazette No. 39,808 of November 25, 2011). The law calls this activity the “Organ, Tissue and Cell Procurement System” and defines it as follows: “It is a network of interdependent and interacting public and private institutions, trained and harmoniously articulated to undertake a systematic and sustained process of detection, procurement, maintenance, allocation and transport of organs, tissues and cells of human beings, from deceased donors for transplant purposes, to provide effective care to the demand of waiting patients, throughout the national territory”.

Internationally, alliances were forged with the World Health Organization, the Ibero-American Donation and Transplantation Council Network led by the National Transplant Organization of Spain, and statistical data was provided to the Global Database on Donation and Transplantation.

Using the terms defined by current law, during the execution of the agreement, the Institutional Organization and the Organ Procurement System were created, organized and put into operation. This organization comprises -apart from the entities and organizations- two sub-systems (here I deviate from the law and use the term “sub-system” for a better understanding): the National Information System on Organ Donation and Transplantation, Tissues and Cells and the Procurement System for Organs, Tissues and Cells. The first has a computer character while the second is operational and executive and both need each other.

After three long sessions with experts in the field, I learned that the subject of transplants is extremely complex and covers many areas of knowledge. And when I say that it is extremely complex, it is because it is to a superlative degree. It is not just medicine (and the specialties of procurement surgeons, transplant surgeons, internists, emergency physicians, nephrologists, infectious diseases, gastroenterologists, immunologists, cardiologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pediatricians, intensive care medicine, dentists, gynecologists, hepatologists, endocrinologists, psychiatrists), psychology, systems, logistics, informatics, bioethics, teaching, training, law, philosophy, ethics, organizational transparency and administration. It is this magnitude of disciplines plus others that escape me at this moment and the set of all of them applied harmoniously and specifically to transplants, which convinced me that this activity can only be in the hands of the best professionals.

In my professional experience, I cannot find an organization of such complexity, such success, such integration and collaboration.

Within the National Information System on Donation and Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells, extremely important data was collected from donors and patients and two essential applications: the System for the Procurement of Organs and Tissues and the Automated System for the Assignment of Organs for Transplantation. The first managed the entire process from the news of the appearance of a potential donor to the transplant. The second assigned the organ to the most appropriate patient to receive it according to a tamper-proof logarithm that chose from the Waiting List those patients who best matched for that specific organ by compatibility, of course, and other criteria contemplated in the law (“medical urgency, territoriality, medical characteristics of the recipient, seniority on the waiting list and reciprocity, understood as the granting of priority to those who have previously donated”).

Something happened as of March 5, 2013 – the date of the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro – and the conduct of the governing body changed. Between 2013 and 2014, the ministerial portfolio was held by Eugenia Sader, Isabel Iturria, Francisco Alejandro Armada Pérez and Nancy Pérez Sierra. Perhaps they will be able to explain what happened. The truth is that in the Report and Account of the year 2013 of the ministry (presented in the year 2014) it is read verbatim: “An analysis, preparation and issuance of a Report was carried out to support the transformation of the National Transplant Organization (sic.) of Venezuela”.

In 2013, the ministry ceased the delegation to the National Transplant Organization of Venezuela (ONTV). So, no more. To trocha and mocha.

On May 13, 2014, the Venezuelan Foundation for Donations and Transplants of Organs, Tissues and Cells (Fundavene) was created by decree and assigned the organ, tissue and cell procurement program. The ONTV delivers to Fundavene all the equipment, resources, and personnel that participated in the operation of the Procurement System for Organs, Tissues, and Cells, and the tragedy begins there. Such was the disorder and disorganization that the ministry suspended organ transplants from deceased donors on June 1, 2017. A three-month suspension had been announced and, to this day, we are still counting. Fundavene publishes news about corneal transplants at the Hospital Domingo Luciani and at the Hospital de Lídice and that’s it. I invite you to review Fundavene’s Twitter account @fundavene and you will be able to form your own opinion. My call to 02124816728 on Tuesday, July 12, at 3:00 pm has not given any results either by phone or by email, although they told me that they are performing kidney transplants. It is impossible to connect with the 0-800-DONOR. The last publication of the press room on Fundavene is from Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:22 on the portal of the Ministry of Popular Power for Health. As much as I search for the address www.fundavene.gob.ve, it does not appear.

All -I repeat- all the data collected and the Automated System for the Allocation of Organs for Transplantation disappeared. It doesn’t exist anymore. We go back chronologically to the situation before 1999. The work of many for fourteen years and the hopes of survival of patients who need organ transplants; all thrown overboard. Fundavene has had 8 years to continue and improve what existed for 2014. Today they could well perform kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, intestine and heart transplants in Venezuela.

The following table shows the magnitude of the tragedy with the caveat that the digit 0 (zero) that appears in the data corresponding to 2018 continues to this day.

Due to “government silence”, data are not available since 2018. By statistical projection, it has been calculated that by this year 2022, 1,200 kidney transplant opportunities must have been lost, of which 120 (10%) could correspond to children. In 2021, 17 pediatric kidney patients died (children to be clearer) and 8 children have already died so far in 2022.

I do not explain the reason why children have a legally enshrined right of priority because I do not wish to make their day bitter. What is happening is terrible, unjust and inhumane!

When I asked a specialist who has been involved in the transplant field how he felt, he replied: “Do something! Do it, for God’s sake!”

Schindler saved 1,200 people by putting his life on the line and something stinks in Venezuela that 1,200 transplant opportunities have been missed this year to save lives. Schindler did. There is someone who has done nothing.

