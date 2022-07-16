The fury of the Latino community for the sayings of Jill Biden, who later apologized: “We are not tacos”

Apparently, the American first lady, Jill Biden, did not have a great start to the week, after a speech delivered in San Antonio, Texas, which drew severe criticism from the Latino community and opponents across the political spectrumto the point that she was forced to offer an apology.

Jill Biden attended the United States annual conferencean American organization founded in 1968 with the aim of defending human rights and improving opportunities for the Latino community, and in his speech sought to recognize the work of Raúl Yzaguirre, former president of the entity: “Raúl helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas in the Bronx, as beautiful as the flowers in Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is its strength”he expressed.

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, was present at the annual celebration of UnidosUS, a rights organization. of the Latino community @WeAreUnidosUS – @WeAreUnidosUS

But his words were not well received by the Latino community and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, founded in 1984 and based in Washington, which sent an explanatory message to what its members felt was a grievance: “We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype”. The group lamented the lack of “sensitivity towards the diversity of Latinos in the region” and that both Biden and his team did not take the time to understand “the complexities of our people.”

In response to the complaints, Jill Biden’s spokesman, Michael Larosa, wrote on Twitter: “The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed more than just pure admiration and love for the Latino community.” The reactions were mixed, while some criticized the criticism from the Republican spectrum, others called for the delay because the apology appeared on Tuesday morning.

In the past week, activist Raúl Yzaguirre was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “decades of distinguished and tireless service to his country and his community”, as expressed in the White House statement. She received the award from President Joe Biden, along with soccer player Megan Rapinoe, gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and, in a posthumous tribute, Senator John McCain and Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Jill Biden’s participation in the annual event of Unidos US did not limit itself to praise for the organization’s efforts, He also highlighted the work of the current management to improve the quality of life of the Latino community and a lesson that has allowed them to be close to the people.: “If they want to know what a community needs, ask them. Give them a seat at the table and then listen to what they have to say.”

Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

In addition, he mentioned the recent signing of “the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most important gun safety bill in 30 years,” that will seek to regulate the processes of purchasing weapons, especially when it comes to young people. An action called to be transcendental after the massacre of the Robb de Uvalde Elementary School. “When Joe (Biden) and I visited Uvalde, I stood in front of those 21 crosses and touched the images of the bright, beautiful faces that will never laugh again, open birthday presents, or tell their parents they love them. . And I knew that a piece of Uvalde would always be a part of me”, he expressed in his speech.