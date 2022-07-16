The fifties, the sexy and the escort

All our lives we have had to hear that men are infinitely more interesting and sexy at fifty, with those glamorous gray hairs. George Clooney or the piece of pibón that has been formed in our handsome world official, Brad Pitt, which today is more attractive than ever. Even on our homeland, the president Peter Sanchez, who regardless of his little things is handsome (that is undeniable and he likes it a lot…), he is much better since he has some great gray hairs on his temples, I don’t know if the result of a studied image or the Monclovite traffic, which usually to be aúpa… go. However, now, the fetish, the “cool”, the latest, is the beauty of the women of rips and tears of fifty, an age that after reaching the so-called “top model” of the eighties and actresses like Sharon Stone, Monica Bellucci either Demi Moore, It has demonstrated the new current sexuality and pulverized the taboos of several centuries.

without resorting to Balzac, women who used to be “older” or “mature” are today benchmarks of universal beauty and of course they have sex, yes gentlemen, and a lot. They are beautiful, attractive, they dress as they please and stand up Balenciaga or a Dior state-of-the-art with the same ease as a taffeta coat or a spotless tailor from Hermes, next to the sneakers plus fashionable of the universe cool, and so comfortable. And most importantly, unless they find a doctor from Opus Dei or one of those former Legionaries of Christ (closer to Quakers than anything else.), hormones and current medical chemistry will put them on the highest of podiums, along with a new zero-invasive aesthetic medicine that is essential to feel how you really want… For this reason, I am stunned when I hear some supposed feminists talk about beauty or Senior style, and emphasize that it is intelligence, experience and culture seems to be the only thing you can and should have at fifty… How??? It is incredible that the “intellectuals” of our generation are so coarse and ancient that they renounce by decree to be literally “sexual”, that they revile the physical burden of their beauty and in a macho and patriarchal way force us to a dress code whose only word is ELEGANT, take it now… that code that hides a ridiculous castration of yourself that makes you go anywhere like a nun and with a recalcitrant bitter face. Not to mention the latest supposedly feminist movement of supposed liberation that festers with Botox, ridicules hyaluronate acid or makes fun of women who want to be whatever they want at any age. They brand us as slaves of masculine beauty canons and of submitting to the dictatorship of the patriarchy, when they are the most reliable fruit of a masculine complex that reduces to the ostracism of the old elegance any voluptuous body that has allowed itself to be happy after the fifth decade of his life.

The same firecrackers that behind the absurd name of “the first wives club They have recorded an absolutely unfortunate video, deplorable “to the fullest”, like the cock that comes out behind the camera of her mobile, insulting a poor prostitute who was the victim, in turn, of an unfortunate and unfortunate man who wanted to mess it up and didn’t knew how…The case of Moraleja Golf Club last week and the poor thing escort Sun, has no name. I can understand that it was not suitable for the Scottish standards of that heavy and heavy den that lives in the facilities of that club pain in the ass, they have the right to be as conservative and annoying as they want, but I cannot understand why a human being is thrown to the ground, illegally tackled, their sandals are thrown into the street, they are insulted and I told him about everything like garbage… I can’t understand that the most serious thing that happens in that universe of superficial per square meter is this episode worthy of Viridiana. And I can’t stand not even a single feminist on top. one of those who fill their mouths talking about women’s rights all the time, has come out to defend that poor girl who didn’t understand anything at all. I don’t give a damn about her profession, I’m sure that older luxury escorts have lived in one of the bedrooms of some of the mansions of the aforementioned club, and without even having a title or need, but with lower morals than poor Sol… That for many Useless bag punches that I gave, by God, I would never have been able to with the three guys, the hysterical cell phone and several spectators… the thing was terrible. In short, an embarrassment of the country, retrograde and sexist like few others, sir..

The Digital Closure is not responsible for the opinions expressed in this section that are made in a private capacity.