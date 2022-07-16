The crash of cryptocurrencies

When the Federal Reserve speaks, it does so in its own stilted language. A clever expression or a striking metaphor can simply end up in a headline, cause tremendous movements in the market and trigger violent reactions among the public. So it is usually better to use euphemisms and dry technical terms.

In light of this reality, a recent speech by Lael Brainard, Vice President of the Federal Reserve, on the regulation of cryptocurrencies was so frank that it bordered on the offensive.

It is true that Brainard did not go to the extreme of Jim Chanos, the famous short selling expert, who described cryptocurrencies as a “predatory junkyard”. But he wasn’t that far away. The first subtitle of his speech was: “Distinguishing responsible innovation from regulation evasion,” and he implied that the purpose of much of the crypto universe is to evade regulation. Traditional banking is subject to regulations for a reason; In their quest to avoid regulation, he said, cryptocurrencies have created an environment subject to bank runs, “thefts, cyberattacks, and ransom demands,” in addition to “money laundering and terrorist financing.”

Outside of that, there is no problem.

The problem is that most of Brainard’s litany has been obvious to independent observers for some time. So why are we just beginning to hear serious questions about the need for regulation?

Cryptocurrencies began to circulate in 2009, and in all this time they have never played a significant role in real-world operations. El Salvador’s much publicized decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender has been a debacle.

So how did cryptocurrencies reach a value of nearly $3 trillion in their prime? (Two thirds of that value has already vanished). Why has no one done anything to rein in “stablecoins” with their supposed peg to the US dollar, but which were evidently subject to all the risks of unregulated banking and are now experiencing an endless series of meltdowns reminiscent of failures? banks that helped make the Great Depression great?

My answer is that while the cryptocurrency industry has never succeeded in creating truly useful products in the real economy, it has been spectacularly successful in advertising, which has allowed it to create an avant-garde and respectable image. To achieve this goal, in particular, he has cultivated relationships with prominent individuals and institutions.

I am not referring to the adoption of crypto by libertarian ideologues and MAGA fanatics, or embarrassing situations like that crypto ad with Matt Damon. Rather, I am impressed by how the crypto industry has earned a reputation for respectability through its association with high-status institutions and individuals.

Suppose, for example, that we use a digital payment app like Venmo, which has been very clearly shown to be useful for real-world transactions (it can even be used to buy fruits and vegetables from street stalls). Well, when entering the home page of Venmo, we find an invitation to use the application to “start your adventure with cryptocurrencies”; in the app itself, a tab with the heading “Crypto” appears right after “Home” and “Cards”. So, without a doubt, cryptocurrencies must be a very serious matter.

Suppose you want to know more about cryptocurrencies. Many famous universities offer programs; usually online subscription courses.

Let’s say you want to know who advises the major players in the industry. Well, the board of Digital Currency Group, one of the biggest players, includes one of the chairmen of the board of trustees of the Brookings Institution and also has the advice of a former secretary of the Treasury.

Wrapped in this aura of mainstream culture approval, how many people would have been willing to believe that the digital emperor wasn’t wearing a suit? More importantly, how many would have been willing to accept strong regulatory action?

Why did these institutions and people of the dominant culture step forward to protect this industry, which Brainard made clear has very dubious activities? I doubt there was any kind of corruption (unlike within the cryptocurrency industry itself, which is riddled with scammers). In fact, I know from my own experience that it’s possible to earn your bread doing what appears to be honest work only to find out later that the people signing the check were scammers.

Either way, there are clearly financial rewards; It was like that in the past and it is today. I don’t know how much money Venmo makes from allowing people to buy and sell crypto through its platform, but of course they don’t offer the service out of pure charity. As for the courses, if you want to take the blockchain course offered online by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, you will have to pay $3,500.

As I see it, the crypto world evolved into a kind of postmodern pyramid scheme. The industry attracted investors thanks to a combination of technical jargon and libertarian sayings; he used some of that cash flow to buy the illusion of respectability, which attracted even more investors. For a time, despite the fact that the risks multiplied, it reached such a tremendous size that, in effect, it was impossible to regulate it.

One way to interpret Brainard’s speech is that, in his view, the cryptocurrency crash offers an opportunity (a time when effective regulation is already politically possible). Furthermore, he urges us to seize this moment, before the cryptocurrency industry is no longer just a casino and becomes a threat to financial stability.

It is a very good recommendation. I hope the Federal Reserve and other policy makers follow suit.





