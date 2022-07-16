the bikini that favors if you have a large chest

The pink bikini that stylizes the chest and raises it

She is 47 years old and has become, along with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood after a long career based on hard work and perseverance. Eva Longoria knows the impact that his images and his lifestyle have on many women around the world and that is why for years he has been quite an example healthy Y body positive through his Instagram account where he is followed by 8.8 million followers.

Now, the actress is enjoying some holidays in italy along with his whole family and has posed on a yacht with a beautiful red bikini whose asymmetrical top is ideal for women with large breasts, in addition to being very comfortable. The reason is that it has a washer that gives it greater support. A piece that also boost your tan for its color and gives it a special shine in the middle of the sea. Ideal!

How does Eva Longoria keep fit?

For years, the actress, director and businesswoman has juggled her social, personal and professional lives, but she has a survival mechanism: an hour of exercise, every day. And this is something that is non-negotiable for her both for her physical health and for her mental health.

“I exercise for my mental health”he assures in an interview for Women’s Health. That hour—sometimes 75 minutes, if you can—is your time to stop deciding how to tackle your endless to-do list and focus on moving your body.

Eva is passionate about trampoline exercises and does them between 30 and 45 minutes a day, and then completes her hour with strength training: “I do weights,” she says. One of her most practiced exercises is doing squats on a weight rack with at least a 10kg plate on each end and hip thrusts with a 20kg plate on her hips. “I feel like my body changes more when I do that – I’m wearing a heart rate monitor and I can see it shoot up just by doing a curl heavy biceps”.





