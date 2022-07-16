The best public and private Schools of Medicine in Mexico

Although UNAM is the one with the most tradition, now Tec de Monterrey tops the list of the best Schools of Medicine in Mexico.

Some parameters taken into account were the quality of teachers, student research and the number of graduates per generation.

Every year the English magazine Times Higher Education publishes a ranking of the best professional education schools in the world.

The path of health is too long because the career lasts between six and seven years. One of the reasons is for all the knowledge that must be acquired, in addition to combining theory with practice in hospitals. But one of the most frequently asked questions is about the best medical schools in our country.

The offer of higher education institutions in Mexico is quite wide. Although if you only consider those that offer the career as a General Practitioner the figure is considerably reduced. Either way, there are over a hundred options.

Differences between public and private

With this in mind, one of the most complex decisions is having to choose a specific school to pursue a degree. To get started, Although there are many, it does not mean that they are all the same. The first difference is that some are public and others private.

About the public ones, their main virtue is that they are quite cheap. Tuition fees are minimal and therefore affordable for most families. While at the opposite extreme, their biggest disadvantage is that they are the most requested in our country and there is not room for all those interested.

On the other hand, there are also private universities. In this sector the inscriptions are higher although they vary between each one. In some the payments even reach thousands of pesos for each semester. Therefore, the concern is not to get a place because there are many available but to have enough money to pay the tuition.

Now, to find out what are the best Schools of Medicine in Mexico can be analyzed from various sources. Among the most recognized is the annual ranking prepared by the English magazine Times Higher Education. In fact, just a few days ago he presented the results of his work corresponding to this 2022.

What stands out the most is that Within the top 100 places in Latin America there are eight schools from Mexico. Therefore, they are the ones that have managed to stand out and today are considered the best options in the country.

The best options in Mexico

Something that can be observed is that most are public schools. Although among all those chosen, the best positioned is a private one and it is the Technological Institute of Monterrey. The decision was based on parameters such as its infrastructure, the quality of its professors, the research of its students and the number of graduates per generation.

Similarly, the other private school that appears is the University panameric. In fact, together with Tec de Monterrey, they are the two schools that usually have the best results in the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM).

While within the UNAM stands out as the best public Faculties of Medicine. In his case, it is one of the options with the greatest tradition, and every year it is the institution from which thousands of students graduate.

For now, we share with you a graph prepared by the editorial team of Saludiario with the best public and private Faculties to study Medicine in Mexico.