The best curves of Jennifer Lopez in leggings give something to talk about again

Jennifer Lopez in leggings has always given what to talk about. Especially since when she was A Rod’s girlfriend, the paparazzi were looking for the best angle of the singer, to make it clear that she was under that garment or she was without underwear or she was wearing dental floss.

At 52 years old, JLo is one of the most beautiful women and desired by the world, that’s why few forgive Alx Rodríguez for being unfaithful.

Jennifer Lopez returns to her old days in leggings. / Photo by Grosby Group

Now, Jennifer Lopez resumes her life as a dancer and it seems that she is preparing for something big, since the paparazzi that follow her have captured her going in and out of her dance studio for several weeks.

Another constant in JLo’s life is the presence of Ben Affleck, whom he visits almost daily on the set of his new movie with Matt Damon.

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the heat to her fiancé Ben Affleck’s Nike film set! / Photo by Grosby

On this visit, JLo appeared in a pair of white wide-leg pants, along with a black Hermes belt with a gold buckle. “The Bronx Diva” she completed her look with a form-fitting crew neck shirt.

