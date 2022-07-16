The banking authority fined BBVA, Banorte, HSBC and Inbursa, check why

The National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV) announced this Friday dozens of fines against 10 banks operating in Mexico and the credit risk rating company Standard and Poor’s (S&P) for a total amount of 25.91 million pesos.

Which banks were sanctioned?

HSBC Mexico

-5 fines that together amount to 8.86 million pesos. The CNBV reported that they were for failing to comply with the liquidity coefficients set by law, in 2019, and for not adhering to the portfolio rating methodology and preventive reserves, in 2018.

The bank was also accused of not coestablish reserves for its overdue portfolio and deficiencies in its internal control.

Banorte

In June, he received 20 fines that together amount to 5.05 million pesos. The reasons were for not delivering the information required by the regulator on time, the bank’s defaults occurred in 2018 and 2019.

scotiabank

He received 4 sanctions for 3.53 million pesos. The fines occurred because in 2019 the bank did not deliver information to the regulator on time.

The CNBV reported 4 fines to Autofin for 2.9 million pesos because in 2017 it registered deficiencies in Internal Control and non-compliance with preventive reserves.

Inbursa, Carlos Slim’s bank, was fined 9 times 2.28 million pesos for not delivering the information requested by the regulator on time.

Citibanamex and BanCoppel

They received sanctions for 837,000 pesos and 708,740 pesos, respectively. In the case of BanCoppel, it did not submit the check operations report on time during the third quarter of 2021 and for not notifying the appointment of its officials in the established terms.

Mifel, the bank chaired by Daniel Becker, current president of the Association of Banks of Mexico, was fined 529,509 pesos for deficiencies in internal control.

BBVA Mexico and for Banco Compartamos

The fines were 241,800 pesos and 422,450 pesos, respectively.

Standard and Poor’s (S&P)

It was sanctioned with 806,000 pesos because its contracts “lack mechanisms for clients to request clarification on the ratings assigned, as well as the minimum terms they have for this purpose,” in 2018.

