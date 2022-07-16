the actress takes her breath away with her look on her 50th birthday

Sophie Vergara. (Photo by Michael Tran/AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrating 50 years deserves a proper party. So Sofia Vergara started the celebrations early to welcome this round number and, sometimes, feared by some women.

It is not your case. The Colombian actress proudly wore this new decade with some images that show that the years do not pass by her. And if they happen, she is also not willing to hide it with exaggerated filters that show a person who is not her.

Accompanied by her family, including her beautiful niece, claudia vergara, Sofía dazzled and left everyone open-mouthed with her natural photos. Laughter, tasty food and toasts were some of the highlights of this meeting in such a family.

Actually it is a pre-birthday celebration in which she wasted happiness, joy and, above all, her natural beauty without excessive filters or distortion of reality.

Accompanied by her beloved people, Sofía celebrated life and the years she lived without regret and determined to continue making the most of every moment.

“50 and still fabulous,” reads the message inscribed on the bottle of wine with which she toasted her family. And never has a message had so much truth. the protagonist of modern-family, who became the highest paid woman on television in 2017, continues to exude sensuality, beauty and curves. A real image that sparked furor in the networks.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Jennifer Lopez talks about the day her body said ‘enough’