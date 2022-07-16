The 7 most important risks of the DeFi ecosystem

The 7 biggest risks in the DeFi world

CoinShares has put together a list of things to consider when exploring decentralized finance.

Traditional finances (TradFi) have certain associated risks such as credit, liquidity, asset backing, foreign investments, the exchange rate and others. While decentralized finance (DeFi) doesn’t share many of those financial pitfalls, it does have some unique ones. Coinshares promptly detected 7 risks to consider when getting involved in the DeFi world.

Volatility : The rise and fall in the price of cryptocurrencies and tokens is the main risk that every investor must take when entering the market. For that reason, they recommend looking at your collateral or treasury value of a decentralized application (dapp).

: The rise and fall in the price of cryptocurrencies and tokens is the main risk that every investor must take when entering the market. For that reason, they recommend looking at your collateral or treasury value of a decentralized application (dapp). Smart contract errors : Self-executing contracts have pre-established terms and conditions, but are 100% guaranteed security. Your mistakes can be damaging and difficult to correct. “As long as humans remain imperfect, so will the code they write,” they noted from CoinShares.

: Self-executing contracts have pre-established terms and conditions, but are 100% guaranteed security. Your mistakes can be damaging and difficult to correct. “As long as humans remain imperfect, so will the code they write,” they noted from CoinShares. The ponzinomic potential – The vast majority of “DeFi tokens do not offer real value accumulation mechanisms” other than voting power, so they could tempt protocols to opt for more ponzi formats to attract users and temporarily increase the price of their tokens .

– The vast majority of “DeFi tokens do not offer real value accumulation mechanisms” other than voting power, so they could tempt protocols to opt for more ponzi formats to attract users and temporarily increase the price of their tokens . mercenaries : Liquidity providers may abandon the project after taking advantage of short-term incentives used to attract liquidity, leaving the rest of the community in the thick of the fall.

: Liquidity providers may abandon the project after taking advantage of short-term incentives used to attract liquidity, leaving the rest of the community in the thick of the fall. lose the pin : this expression refers to the decoupling of the algorithmic failure. Loss of confidence in stablecoin reserve assets is also an example of this risk.

: this expression refers to the decoupling of the algorithmic failure. Loss of confidence in stablecoin reserve assets is also an example of this risk. The dangers of governance : CoinShares experts warn that “governance is not an easy task, especially in a decentralized environment.”

: CoinShares experts warn that “governance is not an easy task, especially in a decentralized environment.” The Eternally Imminent Regulations: The uncertainty around the new regulatory frameworks also represents a risk in itself.

CoinShares experts acknowledged that the crypto industry is in a period of difficulty, noting that the bear market leads to a massive drop in total value locked (TVL). As marked, TVL in DeFi decreased 70% in the last quarter alone to $70 billionbut it is mainly due to the sharp drop in the prices of the tokens.

Read more: ► What is TVL or Total Value Locked in DeFi

In that sense, they remarked that TVL’s deposits have been “somewhat flat” since the beginning of the quarter and remain close to all-time highs. “Despite the drop in users during the ninety-day period, daily active addresses continue to increase significantly year over year”specialists added.

