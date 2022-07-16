the 7 coolest models of the summer

Trendy, unmissable and innovative: these are the adjectives suitable to describe the most popular Cat Eye sunglasses of the moment. Don’t miss them and read the list of 7 must-have models for a dizzying look.

Imagine walking through the streets of the city with a trendy outfit and a dazzling smile ready to conquer the world. What is missing? Obviously the unmissable model of sunglasses Cat Eye! How to give up on one cat look and an overly cool look?

Characterized by their singular shape, the Cat Eye model is particularly known because it refers to a diva look from the 1930s. It is precisely in this period that Cat Eye glasses pave the way foreccentricity, in a world dominated by feelings of depression and disillusionment due to totalitarian regimes and the Great Depression. In such a painful historical moment, the American artist Altina Schinasi brought a breath of fresh air, proposing a model of eyewear that was a beam of light to illuminate that shadowed life. And this is precisely the philosophy behind this accessory: innovation, non-conformism, whimsy and a nice pinch of verve which never hurts. Marylin Monroe and Sofia Loren were the first icons of style and elegance to wear them, undoubtedly followed by the disarming beauty of Audrey Hepburn in the famous film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Nowadays, Cat Eye sunglasses are not just trendy but earn a front row seat to give your look a touch of priceless quality. They are intended for all women originalswith style, flawless taste and with the desire to bring a handful of effervescence to everyday life. That’s right, you read that right. Cat Eyes are not exclusively intended for special events but are combined with the element that will never go out of fashion: the simplicity. In fact, you don’t need to be a diva of the 50s or 60s to be able to wear them, but they adapt perfectly to a sober and casual style, because it is the Cat Eye glasses that make the look like that of a movie star.

Nowadays there are many style icons to wear them, like the beautiful one Kim Kardashian or the charming Ariana Grandeabove all thanks tohigh ease of adaptation of this model.

Indeed, the Cat Eye sunglasses are perfect for the faces more round And ovals because, characterized by an elongated shape, they give dynamism to the face and add edges. Even for those who have one front more pronounced, this model is strongly recommended because it allows to attenuate this minimal imperfection thanks to the transversal cut of the glasses. But friends of jaws not square And cheekbones not pronouncedhurry up to get yourself a pair because they are also splendid for your conformation, thanks to the ability of the Cat Eye to play with the shapes of the face. But yes, as previously mentioned, there really is something for all face profiles. In fact, if you do not fall into one of the categories mentioned above, do not worry because this does not mean that they do not suit you, on the contrary! Cat Eye sunglasses are so exceptional that they vary in color, size and frame and it’s impossible not to find a pair that fits you perfectly. For the faces to drop or diamond who absolutely cannot give up on this model, why not opt ​​for slightly softer shapes in perfect Audrey Hepburn style? Below you will find a ranking of unmissable Cat Eye glasses!

The 7 coolest Cat Eye models of the summer