The 20 most romantic love movies on Disney Plus

Beyond superheroes and stories from a galaxy far, far away, Disney + goes a long way. We are sure that Star Wars and Marvel get the main attention. That’s not to mention the animation part, the muscle of the company. But his catalog goes a long way. In that immense archive are all the Pixar movies, also the classic Disney movies, among which are the highest-grossing princesses, and many, many movies that make up a large part of the history of animation and the seventh art as well. With their films they have given us more than hours of entertainment. There are, for example, the best phrases from Disney and Pixar movies as a sign of a legacy that has moved different generations.
And of course, there is also room on Disney + for love. On the platform there are various romantic stories of all kinds. Beyond the stories that we learned between princes and princesses thanks to the magic of Disney, the platform offers a variety of love stories of the most varied: romances that may be more or less moving, to watch alone or enjoy with the family, vintage or more current, some will make you laugh, more than one will surely make you cry, and many of them may even make you twitch , because life changes and therefore gender also evolves.
So make yourself comfortable on your sofa and let yourself go with these disparate plots, but which share love as the main issue. There you have works directed by filmmakers like Michael Bay, James Mangold or Baz Luhrmann. There is ‘Romeo + Juliet’, or ‘Titanic’, the two works that boosted the career of Leonardo DiCaprio. Or even ‘When a man loves a woman’, an emblematic title that could well be among the best films of the 90s, and even ‘Three meters above the sky’, the most important film within the Mario Casas films. In fact, it was the title with which he “took off” (many fans were captured after playing Hache) more than a decade ago.
Without a doubt, the catalog will not stop growing and will include new films. You can check the calendar of the next animation releases, in addition to the next Marvel releases to be aware of the news. Meanwhile, let’s take the opportunity to add some sugar to our hours of escape. Which one are you going to start with?
Up Close and Personal (Jon Avnet, 1996)
In the 1990s, Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford held the bar for romance stories with this story that sprung up among television newsrooms. She played Tally, a troubled journalist who starts working at a news channel, run by Warren, a veteran anchor. As she builds a career, a romantic relationship develops between them.
When a man loves a woman (Luis Mandoki, 1994)
Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia were perfect to play a perfect couple. And that’s what their characters, Alice and Michael, were at first glance. From the inside out, she’s an alcoholic. When her husband finds out about her, he tries to cope with her plight by convincing her to enter a detox center. An example of how to capture emotion within a producer with a Hollywood character.
Love, Simon (Greg Berlanti, 2018)
A sensitive story made for the general public, vindictive within its product scheme aimed at consumption mainstream. Nick Robinson conquered the public with his search for that boy who felt just like him. From her came the spin-off series, ‘With love, Victor’, whose third season has just ended on Disney +.
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro, 2017)
Guillermo del Toro’s film was the winner of the Oscar night in 2018. A tale told in times of the Cold War, a love story is forged in a cold laboratory. There, one of the cleaners establishes a relationship with a being that remains there as a top secret, an amphibian man. One more example that love has no barriers.
Walking the Tightrope (James Mangold, 2005)
The film for which Resse Witherspoon won the Oscar for Best Actress. She and Joaquin Phoenix brought the story of singer Johnny Cash and his wife and partner June Carter to the big screen. A biopic with high doses of love thanks to the interpretations of the couple.
Three meters above the sky (Fernando González Molina, 2010)
The film with which Mario Casas conquered the public, and which he did not forget when he won his Goya for Best Actor in 2021 for ‘You will not kill’. Released in 2010, the love story between Hache and Babi, a biker and a good girl.
Here and Now (James Ponsoldt, 2013)
Miles Teller and showed their own light and chemistry in this story about two young people in the last weeks before leaving for college, the point and part before facing adult life. Without -yet- Hollywood filters, the two protagonists made this script more credible, focusing on the fears and insecurities of each character to make their relationship more real. There were also some beginners Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead or Kaitlyn Dever. There was also Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kyle Chandler or Bob Odenkirk.
The Longest Ride (George Tillman Jr., 2015)
One of the last of the stories based on the Nicholas Sparks novels. A love story between a young cowboy and a college girl. On one of their dates they will run into an older man who will introduce them to another love story from past decades.
Pearl Harbor (Michael Bay, 2001)
Even Bay has a love story within her action-packed, special effects-heavy films. This focuses on the attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred on December 7, 1941. In the middle of that moment -the attack has 43 splendid minutes with all kinds of detail- a three-way love story is told. Although it is not the most typical of the filmmaker, these almost three hours of footage enter the list of the best films by Michael Bay.
Mad Love (Antonia Bird, 1995)
Drew Barrymore and Chris O’Donnell epitomized the quintessence of ’90s indie romance. A boy meets a girl, the boy is obedient, the girl is naughty, they fall in love and have a romance with problems in between. All with a soundtrack grungy. It couldn’t be any other way taking place in Seattle.
Merits are not lacking to enter among the best films of the 90s. It is a story less known by the general public, which does not mean that it is a totally generational film.
Titanic (James Cameron, 1997)
This year James Cameron’s film turns 25 years old. Jack, Rose, their iceberg-proof love in the Atlantic, as much or more than the friendship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the class struggle, the handprint on that car, the portrait with the Heart of the Sea, the Celine Dion’s song, the table that has generated so many debates for its endurance… A title that is clearly among DiCaprio’s best films and among Winslet’s best films. Do you need more reasons to see her again?
Romeo + Juliet (Baz Luhrmann, 1996)
If Shakespeare were alive today, he would have gotten along with Baz Luhrmann. Both lovers of a good tragedy and with a lot of theatrical ornament, ‘Romeo + Julieta’, which is already 25 years old, united them in the most nineties, amphetamine and colorful way possible. Before ‘Elvis’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’ (also available on Disney +), the Australian filmmaker showed what he was capable of when he was put in charge of a love story.
West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, 2021)
Spielberg’s film was among the best films of 2021. Steven Spielberg had a thorn stuck in his career, and it was not having directed a musical. So he decided to cover, nothing more and nothing less, than one of the great jewels of the genre: ‘West Side Story’. The result? Another masterpiece that is on par with the one from 1961. Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort were another new Tony and Maria, perfect for making the audience fall in love with their impossible love again.
The Mountain Between Us (Hany Abu-Assad, 2017)
Another love story for Kate Winslet in frigid environments. This time her partner was Idris Elba. A doctor and a photojournalist are two strangers who have decided to share a private trip, and who will be forced to trust each other to survive after suffering a plane crash in the mountains of Colorado. As the critic of FOTOGRAMAS said from Toronto, “the chemistry between the leading couple turns ‘The Mountain Between Us’ into a lifelong show that, despite not surprising, does give its audience exactly what they expect” .
After the Green Heart (Robert Zemeckis, 1984)
The first film with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner (and Danny De Vito as a supporting actor). And it is that the chemistry of both as a couple was proven to be proof of adventures in the jungle. They well deserve a place among those couples with chemistry who have worked together several times. Their three works together are on the platform. Here we highlight the first, directed by Robert Zemeckis, in which Turner is a writer of romantic novels who must travel to Colombia to look for her sister. Lost in the middle of the jungle, the hustler Douglas faces will cross her path.
While You Were Sleeping (Jon Turteltaub, 1995)
Sandra Bullock, one of the most persevering actresses of the 90s and 2000s. A career with innumerable titles, like these films to vindicate her career. Here we were moved by this subway worker who sees an executive take the train every day. One day this man has an accident and although she saves him, the man falls into a coma. When she goes to visit him in the hospital, the relatives of Peter, who is what her love is called, think that she is his fiancée, and she does not dare to tell them the truth. The situation is complicated when Peter’s brother begins to suspect that she is not really Peter’s partner.
Ruby Sparks (Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, 2012)
At Disney there are not only great productions aimed at the general public. Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan are a couple in real life, and in this story they play a writer, and the character that he himself has created. One of the indie love stories that excites us the most.
The Abbott Secret (Pat O’Connor, 1997)
Working class brothers versus good class sisters. Some very young Joaquin Phoenix, Liv Tyler, Billy Cudrup, and Jennifer Connelly coincided in this period story in its beginnings. Being twenty years old they got into the skin of these characters subjected to the pressures of the 50s and discovering secrets between both families.
Forever and ever (Andy Tennant, 1998)
With permission from the animated film, and the 2015 live-action film, Drew Barrymore revised the story of the Perrault brothers’ tale in a plot set in 16th-century France, in which the story changed a bit: the protagonist She was not a servant as such, although she had a more than worthy stepmother, played by Anjelica Houston. Here there was no fairy godmother as such, but the protagonist had an exceptional help: Leonardo Da Vinci and his amazing inventiveness carried out the arrival at the ball.
Pretty Woman (Garry Marshall, 1990)
Garry Marshall’s movie will have a lot going against it. However, no one can dispute its status as a classic of the 90s, or being among the best rated romantic comedies. For something it has been a phenomenon every time it was programmed on any television channel. The story of Edward and Vivian continues to conquer the public, which is the goal of any story of the Mecca of Cinema. The ending already warned “This is Hollywood: land of dreams, some come true and others don’t; but keep dreaming…”
