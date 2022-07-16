The 12 highest paid CEOs in 2021

The remuneration of senior managers reached record figures in the last yearwith 12 of the highest paid CEOs receiving each more than 100 million euros in compensation. Some of these, in addition, included prizes in actions that were obtained if the company reached certain goals.

The average number of the highest paid executives of 200 large companies in 2021 it represented a record of more than 320 million eurosaccording to the survey carried out by Equilar on the highest paid CEOs.

The report reflects that the average bonus per executive rose by 27%, from 24.8 million euros in 2020 to 31.4 million in 2021. Remuneration has thus reached higher levels than before the pandemic.

These are the 12 highest paid CEOs, all of them exceeding 100 million euros of compensation in 2021.

No. 12: The CEO of the real estate portal Opendoor, Eric Wu, entered more than 110 million euros.

No. 11: William McDermott, CEO of the ServiceNow software brand, earned about €163 million.

No. 10: Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger received more than €174 million in 2021.

No. 9: G. Mike Mikan, CEO of insurer Bright Health Group, took in about €177 million.

No. 8: Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy earned nearly 209 million euros — plus 10-year stock premiums — after taking over from Jeff Bezos.

No. 7: David Baszucki, CEO of the online gaming platform Roblox, received compensation worth around 228 million euros.

No. 6: The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, received almost 242 million euros in 2021.

No. 5: Sue Nabi, CEO of cosmetics firm Coty, earned more than €278 million in 2021. Nabi was the only woman last year among the 20 top-earning CEOs.

No. 4: Ariel Emanuel, CEO of the communication and media agency Endeavor, received about 288 million euros last year

No. 3: The CEO of the online travel agency Expedia, Peter Kern, exceeded 290 million euros last year.

No. 2: Zig Serafin, director of user experience software developer Qualtrics, far surpassed $200 million, earning more than $529 million.

No. 1: The CEO of the digital marketing company The Trade Desk, Jeff Green, was at the top of the list with the exact figure of 818,427,136 euros of compensation in 2021.