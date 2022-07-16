symptoms of this disease that has Africa on alert

The presence of the Marburg virus put the World Health Organization on alert. Photo: AFP/Pexels

last week in Ghana Two suspected cases of virus of Marburga hemorrhagic fever almost as deadly as ebola.

The disease was first detected in 1967 after the appearance of simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt (Germany) and in Belgrade (Serbia), according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Marburg and Ebola viruses are members of the Filoviridae (filovirus) family. Although caused by different viruses, the two diseases are clinically similar.. Both diseases are rare and have the ability to cause outbreaks with high mortality rates.

How is the Marburg virus transmitted?

Human infection by marburg virus is produced by the prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by colonies of Rousettus bats.

From person to person by direct contact (through breaks in the skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (eg bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids. People remain infectious as long as their blood contains the virus.

disease symptoms

The WHO It specifies that the incubation period, that is, the interval between infection and the appearance of symptoms, ranges between two and 21 days.

Faced with the initial symptoms, the disease includes:

high fever

Intense headache

General discomfort

frequent muscle aches

By the third day after symptoms begin, severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramps, nausea, and vomiting may occur.

“Diarrhea may persist for a week. In this phase, it has been described that patients have a ‘ghost appearance’ due to sunken eyes, facial expressionlessness and extreme lethargy.

In the most serious phases of the disease, a high and constant fever is revealed, as well as affectations to the nervous system through confused, irritable or aggressive patients. There is also testicular inflation (orchitis) in the more advanced stages.

How is Marburg virus treated?

The WHO says that although there is no vaccine or specific treatment against the disease, therapies that facilitate recovery consist of oral and intravenous rehydration, as well as specialization in relieving some symptoms.

Also, remember that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized the Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo) vaccines against the Marburg virus.