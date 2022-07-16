Sylvester Stallone: ​​the condition he has suffered from birth and that was not an obstacle to success | FAME

Without a doubt, Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. Hits like “Rambo”, “Rocky” o “Los indestructibles” are just a sample of their ability to fill movie theaters and make a name for yourself in such a competitive industry like yours.

Between the ‘celebrities‘ of USAthe actor He is one of the most emblematic artists of the action movies, and has also worked as a director, screenwriter and producer. Thus, he has obtained recognition of the public, his colleagues and the critics. However, not everything was ‘rosy’ in his life. Since his birth, the interpreter had to face an illness as a result of an accident.

Here’s what you need to know about the Sylvester Stallone facial palsythe condition he has suffered from since birth and that was not an obstacle to his success.

Learn what you need to know about Sylvester Stallone’s facial paralysis, the condition he has suffered from since birth (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

WHAT IS THE CONDITION SUFFERING FROM SYLVESTER STALLONE?

Sylvester Stallone was born 76 years ago, on July 6, 1946, in Manhattan (New York, United States) and is the son of Frank and Jackie Stallone. Precisely, the day of her birth was the one in which her mother suffered some complications during childbirth and this forced the obstetricians to use two pairs of forceps, an instrument in the form of pliers, which serves to help fetal extraction from the outside.

However, the misuse of this implement caused the medical staff to accidentally sever a nerve in the head of Stallonewhich caused paralysis in part of his face.

The result of this accident was that the lower left part of the actor’s face is paralyzed since then, including part of your lips, tongue and chin. As a consequence, the celebrity acquired that characteristic ‘grumpy look’ and had a hard time speaking, slurring her words while doing so.

Unfortunately, in his childhood was plagued by this condition. In this way, sylvester decided to enter the bodybuilding and the performance. Thus, this last occupation is the one that, without a doubt, has generated the greatest success in his professional life.

Sylvester is the son of Frank and Jackie Stallone (Photo: AFP)

PERSONAL DATA OF SYLVESTER STALLONE

Birth name: Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone

Other names: Sly

Birth: July 6, 1946

Age: 76 years

Place of birth: New York, United States

Residence: Beverly Hills

U.S. citizenship

Occupation: Actor, director, screenwriter and film producer

The American is an actor, director, screenwriter and film producer (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

THE GREATEST HITS OF SYLVESTER STALLONE

The acting career of Sylvester Stallone began in 1969, when he participated in the film “The Square Root”, still as an extra. After this, she made brief appearances in more than a dozen little-known films. Until in 1976 his great opportunity would come: “Rocky”.

In this feature film John G. Avildsen, Stallone he not only served as the protagonist, but also as a screenwriter. The film was a success at the time, grossing $225 million at the box office, compared to a budget of $960,000. The film won three awards at the oscars: Best Director, Best Editing and Best film. sylvester he also got his nomination as a writer.

Other of his highest-grossing films in his filmography are the famous “Rambo” (1982), “Cobra” (1986), “Over the Top” (1987), “Lock Up” (1989), “Cliffhanger” (1993), “The specialist” (1994); “Assassins” (1995), “Tango and Cash” (1989) and “Demolition Man” (1993).

WHAT IS “ROCKY” (1976) ABOUT?

The story of the film tells of the search for the American dream by Rocky Balboaa lower-class Italian-American who collects loans from a Philadelphia pawnbroker.

Thus, one day he is offered the chance to fight for the world heavyweight title. With a great force of will, the protagonist prepares for the fight and for all the changes that will end up coming in his life.

THE SYLVESTER STALLONE AWARDS

Among the greatest recognitions to the career of Sylvester Stalloneare found in the following list: