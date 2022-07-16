Sylvester Stallone debuts as a superhero but not in a big way: his new action movie comes directly to Prime Video (but very soon) – Movie News

Contrary to what was initially planned, the film ‘Samaritan’ will not go to theaters, but the ‘streaming’ platform will add it to its catalog next August.

If you love action movies and Sylvester Stallone, either together or separately, you’ll be delighted to know that the Hollywood star is releasing a new film in 2022 and that his debut is just around the corner. The movie is called Samaritan and marks the return of the legendary performer to the screen three years after having released his latest work, which was none other than the long-awaited ‘reboot’ of his most famous franchise, Rambo: Last Bloodin which he again got into the skin of John Rambo, now a former Vietnam veteran soldier.

the premiere of Rambo: Last Blood It was produced in 2019, the year in which he also shot Escape Plan: The Extractorsthe latest sequel to escape plan, which premiered directly on platforms. After that, Stallone has been pretty inactivebut now he’s back with a new action film in which he plays nothing more and nothing less than a superhero, a role in which we are not used to seeing him.

However, his return will not be in a big way, but rather on the small screen, since Samaritan will not go through the movie theaters and will finally premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video. Specifically on August 26, 2022 in all territories where it is available. Thus, the good news is that, at least, the premiere of the film is just around the corner.

The news has now been confirmed, although it was already expected that the film would see the light on the Amazon platform when it was recently announced that Universal had canceled the theatrical release and that MGM, the production studio behind the action directed by Julius Avery, was acquired by Amazon.

Although Sylvester Stallone appeared briefly in and his last role had been to lend his voice to King Shark in The Suicide SquadGuardians of the Galaxy 2 by James Gunn, the action legend steps into the shoes of a superhero for the first time in Samaritan.

Samaritan



Based on an original idea and its script is signed by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), in Samaritan a villain named Nemesis descends on a city and is crushed by a superhero in an epic battle. However, the hero does not allow himself to be celebrated and simply decides to go into hiding until officially declared dead. Nevertheless, 20 years later13-year-old Sam Clear (Javon Walton) meets a mysterious gray-bearded man in the neighborhood and immediately realizes that the mythical hero of yesteryear is still alive.

But why did it disappear then? What has she done over the years? To get to the bottom of the mystery, Sam must encourage the so-called Samaritan to use his mighty superpowers as quickly as possible to put an end to the crime that is bringing the city ever closer to the brink of chaos.

