Stranger Things: Joseph Quinn confessed which iconic Johnny Depp character inspired his Eddie

Although the season finale premiered a few weeks ago, stranger things does not lose prominence in the media. The fiction created by the Duffer brothers, is one of the greatest successes of Netflix, and its fourth season ranked as one of the most watched titles on that platform. In the context of that story, Joseph Quinn played Eddie, a character who made his debut in those last few episodes, instantly becoming an audience favorite. And in a recent interview, the actor confessed one of his sources of inspiration to create this endearing lover of heavy metal.

In dialogue with Tudum, Quinn elaborated on the importance that Eddie Munson has in his career, and provided some details about his favorite fictions. On that subject, the actor confessed: “I love the saga of The Lord of the ringsand all the characters that appear there”. And referring to his favorite fictional heroes and antiheroes, Quinn surprised when he confessed one of the roles that influenced him in the creation of Eddie: “I love Captain Jack Sparrow. I think that character is one of the most brilliant performances of Johnny Depp. And I stole little things from him, to put on Eddie.”

at the forefront of the series Pirates of the Caribbean, Jack Sparrow is one of the most representative characters of Depp, an atypical adventurer who captivated viewers, by dint of impudence and self-assurance. One of those scoundrels of good intentions, who go deep among the fans. And in many respects, it makes a lot of sense that Quinn would confess that this character was a decisive influence on Eddie, with whom he shares that character of anti-hero with a noble heart. Regarding the impact that his character caused among the followers of stranger thingsQuinn opined, “It’s an extraordinary thing to try to answer. There seems to be something in his arc that connects with people, being falsely accused and that redemption, drives his story, that sacrifice, his sense of friendship and camaraderie.”

The end of the fourth season of the series, marked a bitter pill with the last heroic act of Eddie, a moving scene in which he shares the screen with Gaten Matarazzo. And of that moment, Quinn explained: “I remember going to the place where they put the prosthetics on me, and where the makeup and costume crew were preparing me to film, and I was freezing. But it was a wonderful privilege to have been able to share that scene with Gaten.”

Among many of the milestones achieved in the last season of StrangerThingsis found to have made fashionable the song “Running Up That Hill”, a theme of Kate Bush, from 1985. That piece, which always went under the radar, gained unexpected fame thanks to the series, and in a note the singer expressed: “I thought that the song would attract attention, but I never imagined that it would be something like that. It’s very exciting. It really is impressive, isn’t it? everyone has gone crazy,” she added excitedly. Bush later explained, “I really like people to listen to a song and take what they want from it, but it was originally written with a man and a woman exchanging positions with each other, incorporating what was happening from the other side.”

The British also revealed that initially the title of the song was going to be another. “It was called ‘A Deal With God,’ but I think the record company was worried that it wouldn’t be played on the radio under that name,” she recalled. “They were afraid that people would feel that it was a sensitive title,” she concluded.