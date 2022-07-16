Stranger Things is the jewel in Netflix’s crown

Ironically, its conception was not easy. A series of children’s adventures based on nostalgia and aimed at a primarily adult audience. This with bases that refer to all kinds of eighties classics focused on children’s casts, with palpable elements of ET Y the goonies, but also of It’s either Count on me. No one seemed to understand it.

“We were told that you can’t put kids in the lead roles in a show that isn’t intended for children.”, assured Matt Duffer at the time. “We did a 20-page pitch book, where we took the cover from an old Stephen King book and had a lot of images from a lot of the movies that we referenced.” Ross Duffer added by recalling how “there was a lot of the question of, ‘Why can’t this sheriff just be investigating paranormal activity in a Twin Peaks town?’ We just weren’t interested in that,” the brothers stated. NYT . After countless failed presentations, only Netflix understood the concept. The rest is history.

Revisit the past to understand the present

There are those who insist that the success of Stranger Things is due to its good use of 80s nostalgia that has grown in the industry in recent years. But the truth is that this practice is not as new, much less as romantic, as one might think. In fact, it is a fairly recurring trend known by the name of “retro twin” (or retro twin) and that is due to the fact that adults remember their childhood, something that is well used by the different companies to benefit from the newly acquired purchasing power of this generation. It happened in the 70s that they felt a fascination for the 50s; the 80s through the 60s; the 90s through the 70s; and finally the 2000 by the 80. The funny thing is that right now we should be starting the idolatry for the 2000s, but the 80s just refuse to go away.

The unusual phenomenon is attributed primarily to two factors. The creative talent that emerged from the 80s and has inspired numerous creatives since then, as would be the case with the Duffers. More disturbing is that it was an imperfect decade with spikes in violence in several countries, in which the first major concerns about a climate crisis arose, and with corporatization that began to be seen as a problem by the bulk of society. Still, it was an innocent decade compared to those that came before it, one could even say calm and carefree in the global landscape.

Many of their problems pointed rather to the future, which contributed to the creation in the collective imagination that children would end up being the heroes of tomorrow. In other words, quite the opposite of what we are currently experiencing with concerns of an increasingly urgent nature. This is why so many have turned to the past as a source of escapism from the chaotic world we live in. Something that can be seen in the countless works of fiction that have turned to the 80s as a source of inspiration. None as glorious as Stranger Things.