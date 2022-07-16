Spring-Summer 2023 catwalks: Fashion Week dates and shows

Fashion Week They are two words that have a great context behind them. A few months after starting Spring-Summer 2023 catwalks, the Fashion Week It is that meeting point where models, designers, creatives, makeup artists, journalists and celebrities meet to celebrate the latest trends who promise to reach the stage of the street style and of the red carpets.

What will be next in the fashion weeks what’s left for this year? The arrival of most important month of fashion calendarsurely, will bring impressive cinematographic samples and the most innovative sets, as well as a casting full of stars (Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman come to mind), who starred in the Balenciaga catwalk at the Haute Couture Week.

Now, the next round of presentations will no doubt continue to entertain and inspire us. So make yourself comfortable and grab your seat in the front row of your sofa Here is our guide with everything you need to know about the Spring-Summer 2023 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

When do the Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week catwalks start?

Eckhaus Latta.Photo: Hunter Abrams

For those who not only know, Fashion Week it is an event that extends well beyond a week. The most outstanding circuit consists of four weeks in which the 4 capitals of fashion (each with its corresponding dates), become the perfect setting to showcase the best of local talent. The starting order in New York, London, Milan and Paris. In this edition, the celebration will begin on September 9 and will arrive until October 4.

What is the official calendar of Fashion Weeks?

Until now, the federations of each capital of fashion, have not released the official calendar with all the brands that will participate. However, below we present the dates on which it will take place for each fashion capital:

New York Fashion Week

The Spring-Summer 2023 catwalks will be held from September 9 to 14, 2022 In New York.

London Fashion Week

As for the parades that will take place in London, we can wait for them September 16 to 20, 2022.

Milan Fashion Week

the week of September 20 to 26, 2022will be the days in which we will see the catwalks in Milan

Paris Fashion Week

closing in Paris, from September 26 to October 4, 2022, we can enjoy the catwalks of the Parisian capital.

What brands participate in the official Fashion Week calendar?

For the shows in Fashion Week Designers like Victoria Beckham or Emilia Wickstead are expected to make their mark in London, or luxury powerhouses Prada, Versace and Fendi are expected to stage impressive shows – as usual – in Milan, there are many designers and brands Fashion that are sure to captivate viewers, whether at home or in the front row. So far, the federations of each capital of fashion, have not revealed which are all the brands that will participate. However, stay tuned for the news that we will announce right here.

How to see the fashion shows of Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2023?