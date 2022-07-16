SPACE Extreme Supermega Hall of Fame: Check the schedule here

Canal Space continues with the Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame SPACEwhere it brings together film classics with the best celebrities, suspense films and the best oriental films until next Tuesday, July 19.

This panorama is ideal for cold and rainy days and to not detach from the screen with the supermegasalon which will feature outstanding performances by the talented Jennifer Lopez and Milla Jovovichthe versatility of Denzel Washingtonthe charm of Mark Wahlbergthe throw of Bruce Willisthe skill of wesley snipes and the spectacular nature of martial arts.

Space is a channel that offers intense content of action, adventure and horror movies, designed for an audience that likes the strong emotions that movies can convey to their homes. In addition, it has a sports and entertainment proposal, with broadcasts of major live events, such as boxing, martial arts, Freestyle Combat battles, among many others.

Check out the list of the Extreme Super Mega Hall of Fame SPACE below

Wesley Snipes Combo

Friday, July 15, from 10:00 p.m.

Vampire Hunter: Part Two

Blade Trinity

The Grand Master Special

Saturday, July 16, from 12:55 p.m.

The great teacher

The Grand Master 2

The Grand Master 2

The Grand Master 3

The Grand Master 4

Special Denzel Washington

Sunday, July 17, from 2:30 p.m.

Rescue in Metro 123

possessed

The bone Collector

the vigilante

the vigilante 2

The Book of Secrets

Combo Milla Jovovich

Monday, July 18, from 00:30 a.m.

Resident Evil: Final Chapter

Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse

Special Bruce Willis

Tuesday, July 19, from 3:55 p.m.

The Expendables 2

The last man

The Last Boy Scout

