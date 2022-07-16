We fully enter the Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 week 6 challengesin 7 other challenges that we must overcome to get a lot of experience and quickly upload our battle pass.

Unlike the previous weeks, the truth is that this week 6 of Fortnite season 3 is quite simple in terms of challenges, having to visit the different seed pods of reality, approach confrontations in different ways or collect legendary fruit , among others.

In any case we help you overcome all the challenges of week 6 of this season 3 of Fortniteso that you don’t spend too much time on these challenges and can overcome them in just one afternoon.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 – Cinematic Trailer

Solution of the challenges of week 6 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

Break reality seed pods (3)

We go to any of these reality seed pods that we have scattered around the map, and we must break three to overcome the challenge.

Land headshots from 40 gm or more with a hammer assault rifle (5)

Pick up a hammer assault rifle, which is a new weapon included in one of the latest updates, and land headshots from 40m or more, preferably in a team fight.

Buy an exotic weapon from a character

We can buy any of these exotic weapons to a character, and we offer you the location of characters that sell exotic weapons:

Use a baller, a zip line and a geyser in the same game

We must use a baller, a zip line and a geyser in the same game, and on this map we see the baller at the top, from there we head east where we can use any of the geysers that are in the area, and from there leave shot towards the zip lines that are a bit to the right from the geysers.

Use a hook glove to hook onto a zip line while in the air

We must collect a hook glove from the following locations and later while we are in the air planning to hook ourselves to a zip line to overcome the challenge.

Collect legendary or mythical fruit from a sapling of reality

We must visit the different shoots of reality that are scattered around the map, especially in the new western area of ​​the map, and look for legendary or mythical fruit that hangs from them to overcome the challenge.

Deal damage to opponents with assault rifles of rare or higher rarity (1000)

In Team Fight, collect Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher, and deal 1000 damage to enemies to meet the challenge.

As you can see, this week the challenges are not exactly interesting, and we can overcome them in just a couple of hours since they are not complicated at all.

