Sofía Vergara: it was the best pay in the world, she dated Luis Miguel and will have a Netflix series – 07/16/2022

With three decades of career and a full present, the Colombian actress confirmed herself as one of the most successful Latinas in all of Hollywood. The story of Sofia Vergara, who has just turned 50, started on the beach and has love, pain and much success. Here, five facts about his life that you may not have known.

the beginning Model was made by chance

Born in Barranquilla on July 10, 1972, Sofia Margarita Vergara She was a teenager when a day at the beach changed her life forever, unknown to her then.

At that time, she was a girl who was studying dentistry at the university and projected a professional and family life, with children and in her country. However, one day she was with her parents and she crossed paths with Mario Mittrottia talent scout who, captivated by his image, asked if he could take a picture of him.

Mittroti himself called her later to summon her for an advertisement for an international beverage brand, which catapulted her to fame immediately. Dentist dreams were left behind: Vergara was going to be one of the most famous Latin actresses.

loves She had an affair with Luis Miguel

It was a fleeting romance, but enough media coverage for the news to go through the gossip media. So Sofía Vergara, who married at the age of 18 with Joe Gonzalezhis teenage love, and that in 1991 he had his only son, Manolo, began to consolidate his fame.

By the time the Sun of Mexico approached her, the Colombian had just ended a relationship with the actor Jaime Camil, one of Micky’s closest friends. It was said that the drastic estrangement between the two was due to Vergara herself, although last year Camil declared: “Luis Miguel It was simply a life cycle that ended and that’s it.

the affair between Vergara and Luis Miguel it lasted a few months. They would have met in the mid-nineties, at the Viña del Mar Festival, and it is said that they ended because it was she who warned the paparazzi about the movements of the young couple.

Today, the actress enjoys love with the actor joe manganielloher crush since 2014.

pains Overcame cancer and family tragedies

Vergara has built a public image on the pillars of good humor and a wide smile. Behind closed doors, however, his story has some troubles that speak of resilience.

In 2000, when she was 28, the actress was diagnosed with thyroid cancer; The gland was removed, she underwent treatment and avoided the disease, which left her with a scar on her neck and medication to prevent hypothyroidism.

Two years earlier, his brother Rafael had been killed in a kidnapping attempt. And in 2011 his other brother, Julio, was deported from the United States, after an arrest. He overcame drug addictions and today, the actress said, “he is another person.”

jobs She was the highest paid actress in the world

For seven consecutive years, one of those unthinkable marks, Sofía Vergara enjoyed the privilege of being the highest paid actress in the world.

Much of that was due to his leading role in modern-familythe comedy series that, with 11 seasons and in mockumentary tone, followed three families led by patriarch Jay Pritchett.

There Vergara played Gloria, Jay’s young wife and Manny’s dedicated mother. She is the most iconic character in her career, and for embodying her she came to collect $500,000 per episode.

The other part of her millionaire income was based on her work as an actress in other titles, and in the different advertising campaigns that she starred in. By 2018, the last year she dominated the Forbes list, she had earned $37.5 million, four more than she had the previous season.

Vergara also works, and a lot, as a businesswoman and producer.

Projects He will look unrecognizable in new Netflix series

Two years after the departure of modern-familySofía Vergara is working on one of the most ambitious and demanding projects of her career: the series Griseldawho will star in and produce for Netflix.

There the actress will put herself in the shoes of Griselda White, a powerful Colombian drug trafficker, leader of the Medellín Cartel. With very fine eyebrows, curly hair than usual and a parting in the middle, the first images of Vergara in the character show her commitment, and a complete transformation to get as close as possible to the physical appearance of the criminal who knew promote Pablo Escobar, and who died in 2012.

It would be released at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.