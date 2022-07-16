Sofía Vergara dances salsa on America’s Got Talent

The seventeenth season of America’s Got Talent is back, to continue with the audition process that, shortly, will close to make way for the real competition. The sixth program of the preliminary phase of the contest returns, after a short pause last week due to the low audience it could have the day after July 4 in the US.

Therefore, last week only one special episode was broadcast that fans could see. Instead of new auditions we were able to see the 15 favorite golden passes of the British producer Simon Cowellfrom all seasons of AGT, where the late singer nightbride took the number one spot. By the way, all the judges and the host, Terry Crewsthey have already pressed their golden buzzers this season.

To accompany Cowell in this episode of auditions, the Colombian actress was at his side Sofia Vergara and the german supermodel Heidi klum. All the acts of this gala were recorded in the weeks in which the comedian Howie Mandell was reported sick, so he remains absent from the judging panel.

At MUNDIARIO we take the opportunity to show you this review of the most relevant things that happened in the sixth audition episode of AGT season 17:

Ben Waites

With his wife Natalie behind the scenes, the participant Ben Waites told his story to Terry Crews. This gospel music singer suffers from multiple arthrogryposis, a congenital disease characterized by contractures of his limbs and limited mobility of the joints, for which he must use a wheelchair.

But nothing stops this father of three, he wants to make his dream of being a professional artist come true and use the contest prize to take care of his family. He is a vocal coach from Nashville and blew the audience away with a beautiful version of True Colors by Cyndi Lauper, a theme with which he wanted to convey his message of hope to the public, where his mother and grandmother were also present.

Sofia couldn’t help but shed a couple of tears in the middle of the presentation. At the end all the judges got up, Ben received a standing ovation, three ‘yeses’ and he embarks on the next round of the competition.

Travis Japan and Alex Rivers

A boy band Japanese stomps on the set of AGT. Travis Japan has come to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles after leaving their careers and their homes to pursue their dreams. They are seven boys who are supported by Simon in the best way, despite being extremely nervous at the beginning; one of the contestants almost forgets that he is supposed to introduce himself and is about to return to Terry after hearing the applause of the audience.

When they began to sing the whole act took on another nuance, after all they exuded security, confidence and enthusiasm giving it their all combining song and dance. This group of j popwhose audition went viral in his native country, shone on stage to the rhythm of My Dreamy Hollywood which totally charmed Simon.

On the other hand I was Alex Rivers, a 26-year-old with a lot of personality who had literally auditioned the day before. It is about a violinist who played break my heart by Dua Lipa, but Simon didn’t like the song at all and left his fate up in the air, asking him to rehearse a new track and submit it in less than 24 hours. “In the hotel I was rehearsing and if someone hit the wall I said ‘nobody sleeps until Simon is happy'”, Alex has assured jokingly.

For his redemption he has chosen another theme in the repertoire of the British singer, choosing his success New Rules, with which Alex showed off dancing and playing his violin with impressive skill, which even left room to put his own stamp on the song and shock the public. “You showed how important this is to you. You put everything you had into this presentation”, congratulated Simon.

Acapop! Kids

Scott Hoying, a member of the famous a cappella group Pentatonix decided to create a vocal band similar to his own, but for younger people. After an arduous selection process, in 2019 Acapop! Kids, a mix of talents and cultures from all over the US where several successful teens come together in one place.

Aged between 12 and 17 years old, they have become viral on networks, and some of their members have even been part of other successful programs such as The Voice, with Preston C Howell. In addition, some have their ties with AGT, since Kelvin Dukes16, was a contestant on season 15. Bri’Anna Harper, of the duet Jojo and Bri He is also part of the group, but auditioned separately with his cousin Joseph this season, who was also a member of the trio Resound in season 15.

Despite the youthful energy that characterizes them in their videos, Acapop comes to present themselves with a more mature version of themselves, in honor of their former member, Nolan Gibbons, a 15-year-old teenager who died suddenly and unexpectedly, leaving a deep void in his group. In a tribute to Nolan, the boys decided to perform My Turna song his friend wrote.

Supported by Nolan’s parents in the audience, Acapop wowed the judges with a powerful and emotional performance that blended harmonies and choreography in perfect sync. “Singing a song in tribute to someone you have lost is a very difficult thing to do. So emotional, so respectable, something I call ‘a moment’. Extremely brilliant”, stated Cowell in assessing him.

Duo Rings

A marriage from Buenos Aires shocked the judges all night. Argentines Flora Racama and Nico Busso they flew over the top of the theater, in the middle of a dangerous and at the same time fantastic gymnastics routine prepared by themselves in which they combine “sports and entertainment to transmit our love”.

Accompanied by a pair of rings, to the rhythm of creep by Radiohead, but the Postmodern Jukebox version with Haley Reinhart. These two artists, who have even performed with the Cirque du Soleil, also broke gender barriers, because on this stage it was not customary to see that it was the girl who would hold her partner in the air, at all times, in a sweet, emotional and dangerous act.

Adam Winrich and Henry & Klauss

Sofía ended up being the assistant of adam winrich, a cowboy who entered the scene with a roll of paper in one hand and two whips in the other. The usual in AGT. This performer of Wild West acts first put the Colombian in the center of the stage, to start whipping her whips until they completely surround her.

So terrified that she couldn’t even open her eyes, the judge believed the worst was over and she was ready to sit on the panel, but Adam had two more tricks up his sleeve. The cowboy raised the bar by tying the toilet paper to one of his whips and then to a blower, which suspended the leaves in the air with Sofia’s help, which Adam ended up shredding as he whipped.

For their part, two other Latin Americans appeared on the AGT set to scare the judges to death. Henry and Klaus, two Brazilian escapists maintained a serious, almost gloomy posture, telling that they would lock themselves inside two barrels, which would be lifted from above, while trying to escape because they were full of explosives about to explode. By the way, both had to be freed with a hair clip, since the two hands that protruded from the containers were handcuffed.

The contestants had only been able to free Henry’s hand when time ran out. The fire reached the explosives, a loud detonation was heard and the open barrels showed that nothing had been left inside. When everyone thought the worst, two reckless cameramen got too close to Simon Cowell, who backed away uncomfortably, until Henry and Klauss revealed his identity and that they had escaped from the barrels long ago.

Wyn Stark

Wyn Starks is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, but has moved to Nashville, Tennessee, the capital of the US music industry, to fulfill his dream of being a professional singer. He is a full-time musician after the coronavirus pandemic caused him to lose his job as a hotelier, so he has appeared on the program, since he considers that his fears have kept him from his dreams for a long time. Already.

Simon asks what he’s going to sing, to which Starks replies that it’s an original song called Who I Am, which tells his story and everything he has been through. But the contestant explains that he has not chosen it for that reason, but because it was one of the favorite compositions of his twin brother who has recently passed away. “I do it for him,” Wyn has said, “I want to do this and honor him.”

Wyn gives a beautiful and surprising performance, with a silky light voice that is very agile and at the same time powerful. Sofia couldn’t help but cry as she felt identified with the participant: “That was amazing. I’m so sorry for your loss, I know what it means, I’ve lost a brother too and I can’t even imagine what it must be like to lose a twin. That link must be something inexplicable.” “I loved all the feeling you put into your song, I love your song and I love that it is your song,” Vergara concluded.

Stefanny and Yeeremy

This Colombian duo met several years ago, when Stefanny was Yeeremy’s dance teacher. Now, both on the AGT stage, they have come to dazzle everyone with their dance routine full of “passion and deliciousness”, which they dedicate to all Latinos and, especially to Sofía, “who represents us throughout the world” .

While Sofía is overjoyed, she assured herself to guess what the Colombian dance partner would do next. Vergara was referring to salsa, after all nothing better than Cali for that exponent. But the duo put the judge off during the first few seconds of the routine by dancing to the beat of The Way I Do by Bishop Briggsuntil they turn around on stage, ripping the black garments off their bodies, revealing a colorful outfit perfect for dancing. The ball by Rey Barreto.

Sofia can’t stand it, she jumps up with emotion and starts dancing from the judges’ panel, before the astonished gaze of the audience, Simon, Heidi and Terry, who did not imagine the radical change of music, rhythms and style. complexity of a frenetic and acrobatic routine that kept the audience screaming with excitement throughout the act and Simon saying “excellent, bravo”.

"This is how you dance in my land! I knew what they were going to dance to, but they fooled me for two seconds. Divine. What an honor that they came here. Thanks for coming, spectacular!" praised Vergara.