Sofía Vergara and her Colombian double who participated in Miss Universe

Today we could say that Sofia Vergara She has EVERYTHING to participate in Miss Universe, but the reality is that she has never done it and would have no way of doing it. However, she has a “double” that has not only participated in the most recognized beauty pageant in the world, but was also close to winning the crown.

She is Ariadne Gutierrez, who not only bears an unimaginable resemblance to the Colombian actress, but also became a trend in 2015 after she won the Miss Universe crown… and then lost it due to a miscommunication.

That’s right, we mean that show that millions of viewers around the world couldn’t believe, but for one woman, it was the moment her dream was crushed. The end of Miss Universe 2015 is one of the most commented moments in the history of the pageant, when Ariadna, who was Miss Columbia at that moment he discovered that he could not win the crown.

And it is that, in what you will remember as one of the most epic fails of beauty pageants, Steve Harvey, the host of that occasion, mistakenly announced that Miss Colombia was the winner, when in fact she had won. Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Philippines. Do you remember her?

Who is Ariadna Gutierrez?

Colombia is the country with the most Miss Universes in the world, so the one chosen by that country will ALWAYS be one of the favorites. However, on this occasion she was not only dazzled by her beauty, but also by her great resemblance to Sofía Vergara.

But more than looking like a famous actress, Ariadna won second place at Miss Universe for many more reasons than her looks. She obviously is from Colombia (and was born at Christmas), she is the youngest of 5 children and they call her “Drink.”

Gutiérrez is fluent in Spanish, German and English. The other nickname of family and friends of him is “Cat Lady” due to his obsession with his kittens Abril and Gianni (as well as his dog). And, according to her profile as her participant, the model would have liked to meet Lady Di, her life idol.

Miss Colombia cannot imagine living far from her family. She has a strange fascination with pickles. As it was expected, she has been a model since she was a teenager and apparently hasn’t left the industry.

Although her life has been full of beauty pageants, after miss Universe She has decided to take advantage of her image and model for brands worldwide. She has participated in parades, campaigns and important events.

Ariadna Gutierrez and Sofia Vergara

In reality, Ariadna Gutiérrez and Sofía Vergara do not have as much in common as they imagine. In fact, the 2 models simply resemble each other because of their physique and place of birth, since both They are Colombian.

Before it took place Miss Universe 2015Both models were already related to each other because of their resemblance, but it was not until the incident with the crown that Sofia raised her voice in support of her compatriot.

And it is that, after Ariadne lost the crown and was humiliated on international television, thousands of people went to support her on social mediaincluding Sofia Vergara herself.

The “Modern Family” actress took to Twitter at the time and wrote a short tweet for her compatriot: “the queen anywayAriadna Gutiérrez”. To make the message stronger, the model wrote it in Spanish.

She was not the only celebrity to react in this way, as other important characters such as Justin Bieber and even Donald Trump they thought about it, but it was surely the message that Ariadne received with more affection.

