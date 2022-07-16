Six celeb couples remained friends despite dating the same person

One of the fundamental cornerstones necessary to keep intact over time afriendship provides for “not dating someone else’s ex”. This at least if you are not an international celeb.

Because in the world of the superstar anything is allowed, even dating the ex of (or of) best friend. Incredible? Maybe not One wonders: when a couple says goodbye, why should the people around us feel at fault if they have a feeling (or even just an interest) towards one of us former? These couples of best friends and VIP friends show us how true friendship can go beyond, even to sharing an ex boyfriend.

Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed: Ian Somerhalder

To have a guy like Ian Somerhader and not even a little thought about it is almost impossible. Having said that, it is therefore more than understandable that once the relationship with the BFF is broken Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed kept dating Ian until she fell madly in love with him. The feeling that united the star of Twilight and the actor of the Vampire Diaries it was really a great love since the couple in 2017 swore eternal love and now the two are parents of a wonderful little girl.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift: Taylor Lautner

Their friendship has surpassed everything, including the frequentation of the same ex. Taylor Swift And Taylor Lautner in fact they went out together for about three months during the making of the film Appointment with lovewhere between a kiss on the scene and the other the two would have ended up really infatuated, although theirs was a decidedly fleeting story that ended in December 2009, the year in which even Selena Gomez went out with the star of Twilight when they were both in Vancouver for some film projects (she with Ramona and Beezuswhile he was on the set of The Twilight Saga: New Moon). Here too, however, the great love proved to be a flash in the pan.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid: Joe Jonas

Two best friends are often on the same wavelength and, for this very reason, they can be attracted to the same type of person, as happened to Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid who, in addition to having in common the passion for cats and for fashion, have also shared that for Joe Jonas. In fact, in 2008 the singer of “Shake it off” had an affair with the singer of the Jonas Brothers, who became Gigi’s partner 6 years later, at least until 2015.

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox: Adam Duritz

Yes, two friends like ex Rachel and Monica di Friends they shared the same boyfriend, although obviously at different times. Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox in fact in the 90s attended the Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, with the ex of Brad Pitt however that he had “spotted” him first.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt

Although the relationship has now fallen somewhat by the wayside, from 1994 to 1997 Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt they have been engaged until they are close to marriage. Their union had made us dream like that between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anistonwhose dating had begun in 1998 culminating in a marriage in 2000, leading up to the much-talked-about breakup in 2005. Despite an ex as bulky as Pitt, the star of Friends and the creator of the Goop brand have always been very close and supportive, in spite of all those who would have wanted them to be rivals.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus: Nick Jonas

Even in the days of the Disney Channel there had been some small “scandals” worthy of the Beautiful. In fact, during the golden years of the popular children’s channel Selena Gomez And Miley Cyrus they were inseparable. Sure, when at the time Nick Jonas left the star of Hanna Montana and then started dating a few months later with Selena Miley did not take it very well, but when you are very young it is also difficult to understand certain dynamics (especially when it comes to feelings). Despite this, however, both singers have always assured that they have never quarreled over a boy and indeed, during an interview with W Gomez she had been keen to specify that she and Miley they had always been on excellent terms, despite the fact that “we both liked the same boy when we were 16.”

