Shazam! 2: Director tells a funny story with Dwayne Johnson

The hierarchy of power within the DC live-action universe is sure to change by the end of the year. In the coming months they will be released in cinemas Black Adam And Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Both films will occupy a unique role in the canon of DC Comics, as Shazam! and Black Adam are often considered rivals or adversaries in comics. Precisely for this reason, fans are eager to see them transposed to the big screen. We will probably not see them together in a movie soon, but the director of Shazam! 2 David F. Sandberg he still had a fun time with the Black Adam lead. In an Instagram post, Sandberg tells a “totally true” story about working for the film, insinuating that the Black Adam actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he wore elaborate disguises and left him with mysterious notes, when both films were shot at the same time. Here are the cartoons of the post:

Totally True Tales of Shazam 2, Part 3.

I’ve never met or talked to The Rock, at least I don’t think …

It appears that Black Adam was being filmed at the same time as us in Atlanta. One morning a note slipped under the door of my trailer.

“The hierarchy in the DC universe is about to change, bicep: 21 inches”. It was signed only with a bicep size.

Outside my trailer there was only one old lady who hadn’t seen anything.

These slips kept popping up. I do not know how. I also found one in the woods, with no one around.

Some of the crew had the theory that The Rock was doing it. At first I found it a pretext. “You don’t understand, The Rock is a chameleon !!”

The guy with the hat in Jungle Cruise and hatless in Jumanji? Both are The Rock!

It made me very paranoid and I started seeing The Rock everywhere. “Hey Frenchie, does that lamp look like The Rock?” “No”.

Have I met The Rock? I mean no, but honestly I’m not 100% sure …

The story is obviously false and ironic, like the previous illustrations of David F. Sandberg for her “totally true” stories about Helen Mirren’s long hair on set and an expensive animatronic “cat scene”. In any case, the director’s idea is a lot of fun and represents the desire to see Black Adam and Shazam! together in one film.

The meeting of Shazam! and Black Adam in a movie

“The original plan, maybe five or six years ago, I think, was to tell Shazam’s two origin stories! and Black Adam in the same film. This is what we had been working on, ”he said Dwayne Johnson, during a recent Black Adam press event. “The script was delivered. When we all read the script, I immediately thought: ‘we have to separate these two films. We have to honor Shazam !, that origin story, what it’s about and what it can stand for fans. And then we also have to tell our story, too. ‘ I think in dividing them, with most of the world not knowing who Black Adam is, unless you are a real comic book fan, it was important to think about separating them and telling each story respectively. “

