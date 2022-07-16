Shakira, the offer to Piqué: “Willing to pay him a millionaire debt and travel to Miami”. But he refuses: “She came out devastated”

Together with that between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasithe break between Shakira and Gerard Piqué is the gossip of the summer. To reveal new details on the separation between the Barcelona player and the singer is now the Spanish broadcast “Chisme No Like“, Who announced that he had access to the documents of the formal separation agreement proposal presented by the Colombian singer’s lawyers to the former partner. According to the program, Shakira would have proposed to the former partner to cover all the expenses for the maintenance of Sasha and Milan, the couple’s two children. Not only that, it looks like she would be willing to pay even 20% of a Piqué debtwhich would amount to 2.5 million euros, and at least five first-class trips from Barcelona to Miami, to allow him to visit his children after moving to the United States.

“There was a meeting between Shakira and Piqué, face to face, with their respective lawyers – said the journalist Jordi Martin live during ‘Chisme No Like’ -. From what they told me, it was a rather tense meeting. There was a discussion about where the children will live and with whom. They say that Piqué was very firm in not wanting them to go to live in Miami, arguing that it would have been traumatic for the children ”. It’s still: “They assure me that Shakira was devastated – concluded the journalist -. They also tell me that you are ready to formalize a further proposal. According to her, it is unfair that she should stay in a city where there is nothing left for her ”. All that remains is to wait for new developments.