Shakira, Piqué’s offer for divorce is unbelievable but he refuses: here’s what’s happening

A summer to forget for couples who are divided between show business and football. Before the separation shock between Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasiin fact, the world of gossip had been shocked by the break between Shakira And Pique. A soap opera that is enriched with new details every day and which now sees the unveiled proposal of formal agreement presented by the Colombian singer’s lawyers to the former partner for 12 years. Shakira’s offer is unbelievable, but the blaugrana player refused for a very specific reason.

The clash continues

According to reports from the Spanish web entertainment program “Chisme No Like”, or the “Gossip Dislike”, Shakira would propose to cover all the expenses for the maintenance of Sasha and Milan, the two children of the couple. The singer would also be willing to pay 20% of a Piqué’s debt, which would amount to 2.5 million euros, and at least five first class trips from Barcelona to Miami to Piqué, to allow the player to visit his children in Miami. But the footballer would not be willing to part with his two children and he is clash legal continues unabated.

Basically, on the one hand Shakira he wants to leave Barcelona, ​​having no one left in the Catalan city after the separation at the beginning of June; on the other Piqué, caught in the betrayal with a 22-year-old maid, would like his children not to go to live in the United States, focusing on the link between them and their paternal grandparents.

Tense nerves

Also according to the show “Chisme No Like”, between the two the nerves are very tense and there was also a meeting with their respective lawyers. The question would have been the subject of a private meeting between the two: «There was a meeting between Shakira And Pique, face to face, with their respective lawyers – said the journalist Jordi Martin -. From what they told me, it was a rather tense meeting. There was a discussion about where the children will live and with whom. They say that Piqué was very firm in not wanting them to go to live in Miami, arguing that it would be traumatic for the children. “ Spain in the matter of separations tends to protect the stability of minors with the law. For Shakira, therefore, it would be very difficult to be able to transfer them to Miami if they end up in front of a judge. «They assure me that Shakira came out devastated by the meeting – concluded Martin -. They also tell me that you are ready to formalize a further proposal. In your opinion it is unfair that she should stay in a city where there is nothing left for her. ‘ A soap opera, therefore, which still seems far from ending and which will be enriched with new episodes as soon as new rumors come out from Spain.





