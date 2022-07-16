Shakira devastates from separation: child custody feud against Pique

The end of the love story between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to hold its own in the world of the web, the pop star the footballer have put in place the real legal feuds by contending for the custody of the children.

Over the past few weeks we’ve gotten to see the focus in the web attention Shakira and Gerard Piquéafter the spread of various rumors, the pop star I decided to confirm the end of the long love story that for about 10 years kept her united as a Real Madrid goalkeeper with whom she became a mother twice.

Furthermore, Shakira had also decided to move her life almost entirely to Spain by commuting to the United States and South America to fulfill various work commitments, many of which also saw her forced to travel around the world, especially in fulfillment of the tours. However, everything does not end here.

Devastating separation for Shakira

The end of a love is really important for every couple who makes the decision to say goodbye definitively, as is happening in recent weeks also in Shakira given that sources close to the former pop star speak of a truly devastating moment regarding the end of the feeling that for years kept her tied to Piqué.

The end of the relationship with was therefore a very painful moment for Shakira who discovered the alleged betrayal put in place by her partner, following which the goalkeeper also decided to leave the house he had long shared with the pop star. However, everything does not end here since a real legal feud would also have begun for the couple, with their children as undisputed protagonists.

Piqué ready to make war on Shakira

Well yes, according to what has been made known by various gossip magazines it would seem that Gerard Piqué has no intention of giving in on the requests made by Shakira in relation to his future life and the desire to leave Spain permanently to move to Miami.

The pop star would like to start a new life as far away from her ex-partner as possible, which is why he would like to go back to the old life in Miami where he lived even before meeting Gerard Piqué. The goalkeeper apparently is hindering Shakira’s transfer, as he is afraid of a possible definitive estrangement from both sons if he is to leave Spain permanently. A sensitive issue that currently would hurt the lawyers of theex couplecommitted to drafting a new agreement that will regulate their lives.