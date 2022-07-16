Scarlett Johansson once showed Natalie Portman how to get over her fear of confrontation

ads

Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman bonded when they filmed together not too long ago. The collaboration was particularly helpful for Portman, who was shown by Johansson how to get a little more comfortable with confrontations.

Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman worked together in ‘The other Boleyn’

Johansson and Portman first collaborated on the 2008 film the other boleyn. The film was a historical romance film in which Johansson and Portman played sisters who competed for the love and attention of a king. For Portman, Johansson was what drew her to the film in the first place.

“I read the script and loved it, so I came in as Anne. I said I only want to do it if Scarlett does it. She had watched her for so long, ever since we were children, and she is always so faithful and so good. As Scarlett was saying, you never get the chance to work with someone your age who you admire so much. It was a great, great opportunity,” Portman once said in an interview with Cinemablend.

Furthermore, Johansson joined the project for the Black Swan star share.

“A big part of why I joined the project is because Natalie was involved. I’ve been a huge fan of Natalie for a long time and have always loved her choices and her performances. She had never had the opportunity to work on such a level playing field with my partner. I think it was a great opportunity for both of us,” added Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson once showed Natalie Portman how to overcome her fear of confrontation

For the two actors, working together was everything they hoped it would be. Portman shared that it was a dream to collaborate with the black widow actor on set.

“It was really, really one of my best, if not my best, acting experience versus someone my age,” Portman said.

Likewise, Johansson had similarly kind words for Portman.

“It was a real learning experience. We were in these disguises that immediately separate you. You wear this outfit and it separates you from the guy eating the salami sandwich and reloading the camera. It was very important to us to maintain the connection, even between takes. It was hard work, but it paid off enormously,” she said.

Speaking to W magazine, Portman also benefited from her collaboration with Johansson by learning to be more assertive.

“Natalie would be uncomfortable in her costume and not say anything,” Johansson recalled. “She would tell me, ‘My rib is killing me.’ I’d say, ‘Natalie, why don’t you say something?’ I’d have to say, ‘Hey, somebody, Natalie’s rib hurts! Can you fix the zipper on her?’”

Portman also agreed that, at the time, she was not an actress who wanted to upset too much.

“My avoidance is a bit exaggerated. As an actor, you have to respect your position and know that you’re fulfilling someone else’s vision,” Portman said. “Mike Nichols always quotes Mamet’s phrase: ‘Cinema is a collaborative business: get down’”.

What Natalie Portman admired about Scarlett Johansson

In addition to admiring Johansson’s acting skills, Portman also shared how much he admired Johansson as a person. In particular, it was Johansson’s open nature that the Thor the actor was a fan of.

“It is impressive because many women, and I am among them, will be very careful. You might say, ‘this may sound stupid, but is this what they would do in the scene?’ She is not like that at all. She is very direct. Very opinionated and that was also inspiring because I tend to be a lot more shy,” Portman once said in an interview with Girl.

