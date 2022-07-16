Sandler to do family comedy for Netflix

By: Zocalo Group

Mexico City.- Netflix will bring to its platform You are so not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah, a novel by author Fiona Rosenbloom, starring Adam Sandler and his family, reported Variety.

In the film, the 55-year-old, his teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie, and his wife Jackie

They will appear accompanied by Sarah Sherman, who made her acting debut on Saturday Night Live, and Luis Guzman, who appears in Embriagado de Amor alongside Sandler.

According to Variety, Netflix has not confirmed who will play which roles in the teen comedy, which is in production. Part of the cast is made up of Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe and newcomers Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker.

The story of the film takes place in the 2000s and follows the character Stacey Friedman, who is preparing to celebrate one of the most important events of her life: her bat mitzvah. Before the big day, she freaks out after seeing her best friend Lydia Katz making out with her crush, Andy Goldfarb. The betrayal makes Stacey exalt and shout: You are so not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah.