Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise have dinner together in London

The actress and producer Salma Hayek and Tom Cruisestar of “Top Gun: Maverick”, were caught together outside a restaurant in London, England, where they had dinner together with the husband of the Mexican actress, Francois-Hernri Pinault.

Tom Cruisewho is still enjoying the success of the “Top Gun” sequel, was the producer of the romantic drama “Ask the Dust (2006), starring Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell.

Salma Hayek wore a transparent black top under her black jacket and a long gray skirt, while Tom Cruise He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue pants, and black boots.

Recently, Salma Hayek joined the cast of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in April, replacing Thandiwe Newton, after filming began in London in March with franchise star Channing Tatum.

Before dinner, Salma was caught with Angelina Jolie in Rome, Italy, with the actress and two of her six children, whom she shares with Brad Pitt.

It is not surprising that Salma and Jolie have been seen together, since the Mexican participates in the movie “Sin Sangre”, directed by Angelina. The tape is being recorded in Rome and the two were seen working near the Colosseum on June 22. Jolie wrote the screenplay, which is based on the best-selling novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

