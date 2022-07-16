Ryan Gosling looks like Ken with a trend of colored suits

Ryan Gosling starred together with Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans the world premiere of the film project ‘The Gray Man‘. During the carpet, which was held at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood in Los Angeles, the actor caught the attention of the cameras by wearing a business suit in Pastel Color signed by the house italian gucci. A striking but impeccable outfit that, without a doubt, opens the way to new stylistic options for men who seek to get out of the traditional and bet on the current.

The protagonist of La La Land, Ryan Gosling, is in one of her best stages in fashion, since her participation in the next film by Barbiewhere he will give life to the character of Ken, the actor has been seen with vibrant outfits. However, throughout his career, the actor’s style has been characterized by the use of colours and sophisticated, those that captivate their followers anywhere. Could it be that pastel green is the new black for men?

It is very common for the female territory to stand out in the color trends in fashion, but men are also an important part of them. In fact, it is only enough to look in detail at the outfits of the past red carpets, where personalities such as Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alejandro Speitzer, Zayn Malik Y badbunny, lean for tailor shop in shades cakes like pink or sky blue, showing that color has no gender. Signatures like Bottega Venetta, Gucci Y Dior They have been pioneers in innovating men’s proposals and opting for a little color or giving joy to the timeless classics.

Ryan Gosling wears a mint green Gucci suit

Ryan Gosling wears a suit signed by Gucci in Los Angeles 2022. amy susman

The protagonist of The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling, offers us a style chair masculine when sheathed in a straight suit pastel blue jacket and mint green pants, signed by gucciwhich combined perfectly with a dress shirt that stands out for its striped print in white and yellow. Also, the actor decided to wear it between open and, to finish the outfit, opted for some oxford shoes in pristine white. An unusual look for a man, yes, but above all with a proposal, since he reinvents the classic style and will surely conquer the next men’s wardrobes.

Without a doubt, we are facing a wave of color in both women’s and men’s fashion. And actors like Ryan Gosling they dare to explore the diversity of stylistic options in tailoring. That said, if today you are looking for inspiration for any event, the pastel color sets They are the classic and elegant option that will reign the season and the rest of the year.